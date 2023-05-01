CU announces reversal of COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The University of Colorado Boulder has announced that it is ending the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, faculty, and staff starting on May 15. The requirement, which required all members of the university community to receive the initial vaccine series and one booster, was first implemented for the fall semester of 2021 and updated to include the booster for the spring semester of 2022.

In a letter sent to the campus community on May 1, Associate Vice Chancellor of Health and Wellness Services Jessica Doty cited a decrease in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming May 11 expiration of COVID-19’s federal status as a public health emergency and similar decisions from other universities as factors in the decision to end the mandate.

However, the letter emphasized the importance of vaccination and encouraged members of the university community to get vaccinated voluntarily. The university will continue to offer free vaccines and tests while federal supplies last.

CU Boulder’s decision to end the vaccine requirement follows similar announcements from other universities across the United States, as the country continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic. Locally, the Colorado School of Mines reversed its COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October 2022.

“As we have since the start of the pandemic, our university will remain vigilant and adjust our protocols as necessary to remain aligned with public health guidance,” wrote Doty in the letter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.