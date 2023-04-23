Program Council’s annual spring concert attracts crowd of 500

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Spring Concert hosted lively performances from musical artists Cordae, N3ptune and Rusty Steve on Friday, April 21.

Program Council and the Cultural Events Board partnered to host this year’s concert at the University Memorial Center. The show, which is the last of Program Council’s slate of school-year events, was held in the Glenn Miller Ballroom with about 500 people in attendance, according to check-in staff.

The concert began with an opening set from N3ptune on vocals and Rusty Steve on guitar. The Denver-based artists delivered an energetic and involved performance, with both artists venturing into the crowd to interact with attendees.

“The energy was very high,” N3ptune said. “Getting to perform here is really dope, testing out new music and everything like that. Being able to perform to a younger demographic, especially outside of our main home base, Denver, it’s really solid.”

The lineup included Black and LGBTQ+ artists. According to Taylor Cislo, one of Program Council’s directors, the choice to select these performers was to appeal to a more diverse group of students.

“We wanted to hit a certain demographic, which is the Black community [and] LGBTQ,” Cislo said. “We wanted to open that up and invite more individuals that are a part of these groups and want to spread more culture.”

Cordae followed up with an hour-long set.

Many in the crowd were longtime fans of the rapper, including freshman Grace Hodge, who said she has been listening to Cordae since high school. Audience members cheered when the rapper asked if they have been listening since “day one,” including one audience member Cordae pulled on stage to successfully prove his knowledge of the rapper’s lyrics.

The Spring Concert is one of three major shows Program Council hosts each academic year, along with WelcomeFest and the Homecoming Concert. Program Council holds a variety of other entertainment events, including smaller concerts at their Club 156 venue in the UMC’s Connection and has hosted comedians including John Mulaney and Noel Miller.

WelcomeFest was canceled for the third year in a row following equipment damage in August.

Cislo said that Program Council is working to maintain its reputation as a leader in student entertainment after the pandemic and weather complications led to the cancellation of three WelcomeFests in a row.

“A lot of people just didn’t really think we were reliable because of that, even though it wasn’t really in our control,” Cislo said. “It’s kind of hard to bring our reputation back.”

Gabbie Burton is a member of CU Boulder’s Student Government (CUSG) Legislative Council. CUSG funds Program Council.