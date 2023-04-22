Road closures and transit changes for Black and Gold Day

April 22 marks Black and Gold Day and the much-anticipated spring football game. The University of Colorado Boulder is holding several games and activities, including the sold-out spring football game: the first under new head football coach Deion Sanders. Here’s what you need to know about road closures and transit changes for the game:

Starting at 9 a.m., Colorado Avenue is blocked off at two locations adjacent to Folsom Field and will remain closed for the events.

Parking for the football game opens at 9 a.m. across campus. The Stadium Drive entrance off Folsom Street will be restricted to those with parking permissions for those lots.

There will be very little parking on main campus, with pay-to-park availability on east campus. A shuttle will be offering transport between the stadium and east campus parking, starting three hours before kickoff and ending one hour after the football game ends.

CU’s Buff Buses will be running according to the football game day bus routes. The Williams Village route will be affected, and an employee/patron shuttle will be added for east campus parking to stadium transport.

After the game, people parked in the Kittredge lots will need to turn left on Regent Drive and use Broadway to exit campus. Those parked in the Regent garage will need to turn right on Regent Drive and use Colorado Avenue to exit campus. Those in lot 430 will take that route as well.

CU Boulder Today warns that Black and Gold Day coincides with In-State Admitted Student Day, so there will be heavy traffic, and “parking will be scarce.”

“We’re just asking for everybody’s patience and cooperation as some roads are closed off due to the heavy traffic,” said Christine Mahony, CU Boulder Police Department spokesperson. She also noted the cold weather as an extra component to take into account for safety today.