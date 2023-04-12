Less than two weeks prior to the Buffs’ spring game, the University of Colorado Boulder said that Anthony “Deuce” Roberson II separated from the CU Boulder football team.

Roberson, who committed to CU Boulder as a walk-on wide receiver, was accused of sexual assault, rape or harassment by at least 14 women during his time in high school and junior college.

In a statement to BuffZone, which first reported on the change, a university spokesperson said, “Deuce Roberson is no longer with the football team. In accordance with privacy laws, we are unable to comment further.”

Steve Hurlbert, the director of communications for CU Boulder, said Roberson is still enrolled at the university as of Wednesday, April 12.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) initially investigated Roberson for sexual assault in 2019 and again this February for the sexual exploitation of a child, according to EPSO spokesperson Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt.

Mynatt told the CU Independent that the 2023 investigation was later re-classified as a “criminal attempt of posting, possession or exchange of a private image by a juvenile.”

Both cases were closed as of March 16, according to Mynatt. The first case was closed due to “lack of evidence,” and the second case was closed because it fell outside of the statute of limitations.

The EPSO did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.