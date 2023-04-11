CUSG election concludes with only 4.77% voter turnout

The spring 2023 University of Colorado Student Government election concluded Friday, April 7, with 4.77% of eligible students voting. This turnout was nearly four times lower than last year’s spring election, which saw a voter turnout of 16.7%.

The Vision ticket, running unopposed after the Butterfly Effect ticket withdrew from the election on April 4, the second day of voting, won all of the tri-executive seats.

The Vision ticket, consisting of Chase Cromwell, Nara Bretholtz and Gaby Aguijosa, posted a statement on their Instagram account expressing their gratitude to supporters.

“This fight has only begun — we hope that you will join us in the months to come! Our office door and emails are always open to you,” the statement read.

The Vision ticket will be in office for the 2023-2024 academic year.

All four representative-at-large candidates, Keenan Powell, Alexander Zyles, Kellen Nelson and Weston Lilley, were elected.

Although the three constitutional amendments received a majority of yes votes from students, none of them will be adopted due to the low voter turnout. Constitutional amendments require a 10% voter turnout to pass.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Celia Frazier at celia.frazier@colorado.edu.