Gov. Jared Polis to give 2023 commencement speech

On Friday, the University of Colorado Boulder announced Gov. Jared Polis will deliver the commencement address for the 2023 graduating class. CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council invited Polis to speak at the May 11 celebration in Folsom Field.

“As a Coloradan, public servant and active member within our local community, Governor Polis has embodied the very spirit and values our class strives towards,” said Ethan Meyer, president of the Senior Class Council, in a university press release.

Polis has made other notable visits to the CU Boulder campus in recent history. He spoke at the 2022 Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit and was chosen as the 2022 recognition ceremony speaker for CU Law School.

“As an entrepreneur, parent and public servant, Governor Polis is an excellent selection to address our graduates, who will certainly face their own challenges and opportunities as they become tomorrow’s leaders,” Chancellor Philip DiStefano said in the release.

Polis, who was recently reelected for his second term as governor, previously served as the representative for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder County. He also served from 2001-2007 on the State Board of Education.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 11 at Folsom Field. No tickets or registration are required to attend the public event.