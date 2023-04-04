CUSG tri-executive ticket drops out on second day of voting

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misspelled Crisol Guzman Corral’s name. It has since been corrected.

One of the two tickets running for the University of Colorado Boulder Student Government’s (CUSG) executive positions announced it was dropping out of the spring 2023 election on Tuesday, April 4.

Butterfly Effect, comprised of candidates Brittany Gutierrez, Casandra Garcia Vega and Crisol Guzman Corral, announced it was withdrawing from the race in a statement posted to their Instagram account on Tuesday morning.

“We remain passionate about contributing to the betterment of our communities and ensuring that all students on campus feel safe, included and heard,” the message read.

The ticket ran on a platform promoting transparency, education, campus safety, accessibility and community. Gutierrez, Vega and Corral were in the running against Vision, which is now the only tri-executive ticket still in the race.

In a separate statement published two hours after Butterfly Effect’s announcement, Vision candidates Chase Cromwell, Gaby Aguijosa and Narayana Bertholtz acknowledged the decision.

“We would like to thank the Butterfly Effect for running and highlighting important issues during this campaign. Our campus is a better place because of leaders like their team. We wish you all the best in your next endeavors,” the statement read.

Butterfly Effect did not state a reason for their departure from the race.

Voting for tri-executives, representatives-at-large and constitutional amendments will continue through Friday, April 7.

