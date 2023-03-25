What you need to know about campus closures and limited hours over spring break

As the University of Colorado Boulders’ campus enters spring break, many of its facilities will run on limited or adjusted hours for students staying in Boulder over the holiday week.

Here’s what you need to know about the university’s holiday operating hours:

The university’s academic and administrative buildings will be closed Friday, March 31. On these days, only those with after-hours BuffOne card access can get into the buildings.

Both student dorms and the Bear Creek Apartments will remain open to students over the academic break. Residential Advisors will remain present for students planning to remain in their dorms throughout the week.

For those staying in residence halls, dining hours will be impacted.

The C4C, Village Dining and Sewall Hall Dining will all close from Saturday, March 25 through Saturday, April 1. The university has provided a comprehensive list of specific dates and times each dining center and grab-and-go center will operate throughout the academic break.

The University Memorial Center will also run on adjusted hours, with complete closures on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Throughout the rest of the week, students can access the UMC during the following hours:

Friday, March 24: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 25: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 26: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, March 27 – Thursday, March 30: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Buff Pantry will be open to students in need of food assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28.

Both the main campus recreation center and the Williams Village recreation center will be open with reduced hours. For students hoping to use the recreation center’s facilities, students will have access during the following hours throughout the academic break:

March 24: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

March 25-26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

March 27-31: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

April 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

April 2: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Libraries on the university’s campus are closed to students Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, March 26 and Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.

On Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30, students can access Norlin Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other library hours can be found here.

The BuffBus will not run on Friday, March 31 due to campus closure. Routes M, W, WL and B will not run from March 25 through April 1 but will resume regular service on April 2. Route S will be in service from March 27 through March 30.

All students planning to utilize any university facilities over the academic break should check the facility’s operating hours online, as many have been adjusted until the university resumes its standard operational hours on April 3.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Celia Frazier at celia.frazier@colorado.edu.