Boulder hosts event to remember victims of 2021 King Soopers shooting

On Wednesday, March 22, the second anniversary of the shooting that killed 10 people at the Table Mesa King Soopers, members of the Boulder community, including friends and family of the victims, gathered to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

“To remember is to say their names and, when we are ready, to tell their stories,” said Nicole Lamarche, a reverend at the Community United Church of Christ.

Lamarche was one of many guests who spoke or performed at the event, “Boulder Strong: A Day of Remembrance,” which was held in Boulder’s eTown Hall on Wednesday evening.

Margie Whittington, one of the evening’s guests, spoke in remembrance of her daughter, Teri Leiker. Whittington introduced attendees to Teri, as she said a friend had told her that the event was intended to “really know the people that were murdered.”

“[Teri] loved to have a good time,” Whittington said. “She loved to travel. She was a big hugger. She could be stubborn if she wanted people to do what was right. She didn’t like people doing what was wrong.”

In addition to the loved ones who honored Leiker, the friends and family of Kevin Mahoney, Rikki Olds and Lynn Murray also spoke in memory of the deceased. Philippe Bernier, the husband of Suzanne Fountain, performed a song in honor of his wife.

“Suzanne, the big redhead, was the love of my life,” Bernier said. “She brought me peace. She brought me happiness. I made her laugh.”

Though some of the victims’ loved ones did not speak at the event, all 10 killed were named and honored during a moment of silence.

Their names are Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Eric Talley, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters, 65.

Aaron Brockett, the mayor of the city of Boulder, emphasized the importance of naming each victim.

“It has been said that there are three deaths,” Brockett said. “The first is when the body ceases to function. The second is when the body is returned to the earth. The third is that moment, sometime in the future, when the person’s name is spoken for the very last time. Let us never allow this third death of our 10 fallen neighbors.”

Governor Jared Polis thanked the crowd for honoring those who were lost and mentioned the strength of Boulder community members and Coloradans.

“[We are] forging bravely forward in our own lives, finding joy and happiness where we can and of course, incorporating into our lives the joy and the happiness that the memories of those who are no longer with us,” Polis said.

The Boulder Strong Resource Center offers various services and resources to support those impacted by the tragic events of March 22, 2021.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Jessi Sachs at jessica.sachs@colorado.edu.