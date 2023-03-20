Things to do at CU: Week of March 20

In the week leading up to spring break and the final days of Women’s History Month, there’s plenty to do at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Monday, March 20

Trivia Night at the Connection

The Connection at the University Memorial Center hosts a biweekly trivia night for all students. The event is free to enter. Teams and individuals are welcome. Registration will start at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m. There will be prizes for the top finishers.

Tuesday, March 21

Chinese Board Game Night

The HIVE at ALTEC will host a Chinese board game night open to all skill levels. Attendees will learn mahjong and Chinese chess. The event will be held at 5 p.m. in Hellems 159.

Faculty Tuesdays: Celebration of the late Charles “Chas” Wetherbee

Faculty from CU’s College of Music will gather in the Imig Music Building’s Grusin Music Hall to honor Charles Wetherbee, a former CU violin professor who passed away in January of this year. The performance will feature faculty; members of the Carpe Diem String Quartet, Boulder Piano Quartet and Lírios Quartet; and current and former violin students, as well as videos and photos of Wetherbee. The series is free for those attending in person and will be livestreamed on CU Present’s website at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

Partita de calcio/Match de foot

The French and Italian Departments will host a friendly soccer game between the two groups of language students at 4 p.m. at the Recreation Center. All skill levels are welcome. Though all students are welcome to attend, only students in French and Italian classes will be participating in the game.

Art + Science + Action Partnerships Celebration

Join the Office for Outreach and Engagement and the Boulder County Arts Alliance for a celebration of the efforts of the graduate students involved in the Art + Science + Action cohort from the 2021-22 academic year. The cohort members planned creative projects and solutions to address community issues connected to climate change in Colorado. Projects included Community Crochet, a bus tour and presentations on water conservation and wildlife. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the R Gallery + Wine Bar in Boulder.

Kitchen Table

The Center for Inclusion and Social Change (CISC) hosts a monthly gathering to offer support and community for students identifying as women of color as they navigate studying a predominantly white institution. The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the CISC’s room N320 at the Center for Community.

Thursday, March 23

Open House Exhibit Opening: Dinosaur Freeway

The CU Museum of Natural History will host an open house to celebrate the opening of their newest exhibit, “The Dinosaur Freeway in Colorado.” This exhibit explores the Crustaceous period when dinosaurs roamed the earth near what is now Boulder. The exhibit is free and open daily. The open house will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the museum.

Poker Tournament

The Connection at the UMC will host a free Texas Hold’em poker tournament. Sign-ups will be available starting at 6 p.m., and the tournament will start at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers.

