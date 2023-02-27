Things to do at CU: Week of Feb. 27

Monday, Feb. 27

Documentary & Discussion: “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

Join the Dennis Small Cultural Center for a showing of “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975,” followed by a discussion with food and beverages provided. This documentary film features perfectly preserved rolls of 16mm film from the American Civil Rights Era, cut together like a classic 1970s mixtape. The event will start at 5 p.m. in the University Memorial Center Room 457.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Crafternoon: Languages and Crafts with ALTEC

Join the University of Colorado Boulder’s World Language faculty for Crafternoon, where students can learn a craft and a language at once from 4 to 5 p.m. in the HIVE at ALTEC in Hellems Room 159.

Live Music with the CU Jam Society

The CU Jam Society holds a weekly Tuesday jam session at 7 p.m. in the Connection on the first floor of the UMC. Come down to hear some local live music with friends and to meet new people.

Wednesday, March 1

“The Dinosaur Freeway” at the CU Natural History Museum

A new exhibit will be opening at the CU Natural History Museum highlighting Colorado’s own “Dinosaur Freeway.” Visitors will learn about dinosaur tracks and how they were formed just miles from CU’s campus. Register for the opening day event here.

“Girls Like Us” Speaker Series with Dr. Jazmyne Peters

The Renée Crown Wellness Institute is resuming their “Girls Like Us” speaker series, meant to engage the community in self-care and wellness topics. This week’s event will feature Dr. Jazmyne Bernal with her talk, “The Mental Health of Black Girls and the CU Boulder Community: An Embodied Approach to the Understanding of Intersectionality, Trauma, and Healing.” The event will be held in the Renée Crown Wellness Institute’s Aspen Conference Room at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. Register for the talk here.

“Antigone”: a play by Madhuri Shekar

CU Presents’ main stage play for the semester, “Antigone” by Madhuri Shekar, will be closing this weekend. The brand-new play explores an all-girls Catholic school’s production of “Antigone” and the funny and emotional events that ensue. The play, which opened on Feb. 24, will run Wednesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 5 at the Old Main Chapel. Buy tickets at a discounted rate for CU students and faculty here.

Saturday, March 4

JamFest 3v3 Basketball Tournament

Intramural sports will be holding their annual JamFest, a 3v3 basketball tournament open to all students. Admission is free with a BuffOne Card. Registration closes on March 1.

