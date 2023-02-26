CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans

BasketballColorado BasketballColorado BuffaloesColorado Men's BasketballMen's Division ISports

by Griffin Dreifaldt
Junior guard Luke O’Brien hangs his head after falling to USC at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Colorado Buffaloes were defeated by the USC Trojans 84-65 in Boulder, Colorado. The matchup was much closer than the final score may portray, as the Buffs had a season-low six turnovers but could not guard and keep up with Southern California’s offense. 

Colorado’s offense was extremely stagnant, with only KJ Simpson and Luke O’Brien hitting double-digit points. Tristan da Silva had a tough shooting night, going 2-9 from the field and 0-4 from 3-point range in a disappointing loss for a Buffaloes team that has continued to play as an inconsistent product.

“It was just an off night for Tristan. We gotta look to him more on the block when he’s got mismatches and I don’t think we did a good job of that tonight,” said Head Coach Tad Boyle. 

Colorado was in control of this game within the first five minutes, with Nique Clifford opening the game’s scoring, and the Buffaloes grabbed hold of an early lead. However, it was all downhill from there as Colorado was getting killed by the off-ball screen from USC and went on multiple three-minute scoring droughts as shots weren’t falling for the Buffs.

Sophomore guard KJ Simpson goes up for a basket during the second half as USC’s freshman forward Kijani Wright attempts to block it at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

“Offense was not why we lost this game,” said Boyle. “We lost this game because we couldn’t guard anybody.” 

USC senior guards Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis had extremely productive nights for the Trojans against a troubled Colorado defense. Peterson finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ellis dropped an easy 21 points. However, the Buffs held this dangerous USC backcourt to only 27% from beyond the arc, which was impressive. The other Trojan players drilled 3-pointers, with anyone not named Peterson or Boogie going 5-8 from 3-point range, which threw a wrench in the Buff’s defensive game plan. 

“It was just defensive lapses… our ball screen defense, we didn’t have high hands, passes were just going straight through the defense,” said Simpson. “Guys were wide open. They’re division one players and going to make a three if it’s open.”

It wasn’t all bad from Colorado Thursday evening, as freshman guard Quincy Allen logged impressive minutes, which resulted in  7 points, one assist, and a rebound, to go along with four massive blocks. Allen also hit two 3-pointers and provided some nice spacing for the Buffs.

KJ Simpson’s performance in this game will go unnoticed in a frustrating loss, but the sophomore from West Hills, CA, had a phenomenal outing. Simpson had an efficient shooting performance (7-16 from the field) combined with six rebounds and five assists. Simpson’s way of getting to the basket is so creative, slashing and euro stepping past defenders every other possession.

Colorado plays No. 4 UCLA on Sunday afternoon, a challenging task, but they will look to execute their game plan to a tee in hopes of a monumental upset.

“UCLA is a very efficient offensive team, and if we guard like we did tonight, they’ll score 80 points, maybe 90 on us if we don’t compete better than we did tonight defensively and on the backboards,” said Boyle. “I’m disappointed in tonight’s performance.”

The Buffs will look to contend with the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, Feb. 26., at 2 p.m. at the CU Events Center before their regular-season finale against the Utah Utes on Mar. 4, also in Boulder.  

CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Junior guard Nique Clifford goes up for two points during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
The student section celebrates after the Buffs first points of the game against USC at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson pulls up for a three-pointer during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson passes the ball to a fellow Buff during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Junior guard Luke O'Brien fights off USC defenders in an attempt to get to the basket during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson puts up a basket for the Buffs. Simpson scored 18 points against USC at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore guard Julian Hammond III fights off USC's freshman guard Tre White for a basket during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Graduate student guard Ethan Wright passes the ball to junior guard Luke O'Brien during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Junior guard Luke O'Brien scores a basket during the first half against USC at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore center Lawson Lovering helps sophomore guard KJ Simspon up after getting fouled during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson floats to the basket during the first half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by TrojansCU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Junior forward Tristan da Silva puts up a basket during the second half at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Head Coach Deion Sanders watches the game from the stands at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Freshman guard Quincy Allen hits a three-point shot during the second half. Allen had a career high of 7 points at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans
Sophomore center Lawson Lovering dunks the ball during the second half from a pass by sophomore guard Julian Hammond III at the CU Events Center. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Griffin Dreifaldt at griffin.dreifaldt@colorado.edu

Griffin is a Junior from Denver, Colorado studying journalism with a sports media minor. You can follow him on Instagram @griffin.dreifaldt or on Twitter @griffin_drei

