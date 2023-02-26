CU Buffs basketball trounced by Trojans

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Colorado Buffaloes were defeated by the USC Trojans 84-65 in Boulder, Colorado. The matchup was much closer than the final score may portray, as the Buffs had a season-low six turnovers but could not guard and keep up with Southern California’s offense.

Colorado’s offense was extremely stagnant, with only KJ Simpson and Luke O’Brien hitting double-digit points. Tristan da Silva had a tough shooting night, going 2-9 from the field and 0-4 from 3-point range in a disappointing loss for a Buffaloes team that has continued to play as an inconsistent product.

“It was just an off night for Tristan. We gotta look to him more on the block when he’s got mismatches and I don’t think we did a good job of that tonight,” said Head Coach Tad Boyle.

Colorado was in control of this game within the first five minutes, with Nique Clifford opening the game’s scoring, and the Buffaloes grabbed hold of an early lead. However, it was all downhill from there as Colorado was getting killed by the off-ball screen from USC and went on multiple three-minute scoring droughts as shots weren’t falling for the Buffs.

“Offense was not why we lost this game,” said Boyle. “We lost this game because we couldn’t guard anybody.”

USC senior guards Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis had extremely productive nights for the Trojans against a troubled Colorado defense. Peterson finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ellis dropped an easy 21 points. However, the Buffs held this dangerous USC backcourt to only 27% from beyond the arc, which was impressive. The other Trojan players drilled 3-pointers, with anyone not named Peterson or Boogie going 5-8 from 3-point range, which threw a wrench in the Buff’s defensive game plan.

“It was just defensive lapses… our ball screen defense, we didn’t have high hands, passes were just going straight through the defense,” said Simpson. “Guys were wide open. They’re division one players and going to make a three if it’s open.”

It wasn’t all bad from Colorado Thursday evening, as freshman guard Quincy Allen logged impressive minutes, which resulted in 7 points, one assist, and a rebound, to go along with four massive blocks. Allen also hit two 3-pointers and provided some nice spacing for the Buffs.

KJ Simpson’s performance in this game will go unnoticed in a frustrating loss, but the sophomore from West Hills, CA, had a phenomenal outing. Simpson had an efficient shooting performance (7-16 from the field) combined with six rebounds and five assists. Simpson’s way of getting to the basket is so creative, slashing and euro stepping past defenders every other possession.

Colorado plays No. 4 UCLA on Sunday afternoon, a challenging task, but they will look to execute their game plan to a tee in hopes of a monumental upset.

“UCLA is a very efficient offensive team, and if we guard like we did tonight, they’ll score 80 points, maybe 90 on us if we don’t compete better than we did tonight defensively and on the backboards,” said Boyle. “I’m disappointed in tonight’s performance.”

The Buffs will look to contend with the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, Feb. 26., at 2 p.m. at the CU Events Center before their regular-season finale against the Utah Utes on Mar. 4, also in Boulder.