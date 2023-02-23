Public safety agencies respond to hazardous materials at east campus

Boulder Fire-Rescue, University of Colorado Boulder Environmental Health and Safety and CU Boulder Police are responding to a call of hazardous materials at the Sustainability, Energy and Environment Laboratory (SEEL) on east campus, according to an advisory.

According to the advisory sent out on Thursday morning, the heating and cooling systems at SEEL are disabled, which could potentially lead to the destabilization of hazardous chemicals contained in the building. All SEEL occupants were moved to nearby buildings, including the Sustainability, Energy and Environment Community and Aerospace Engineering Sciences Buildings.

Police and other public safety agencies announced that they stabilized the hazardous materials in a 10:56 a.m. update. SEEL will remain closed until CU Boulder Facilities Management can repair the heating system. At this time, there is no information on when the building will reopen.

There is no threat to east campus at this time, according to Christine Mahoney, CUPD’s public information officer. Mahoney also said that there is no update on what caused the heating system to be disabled at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.