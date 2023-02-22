Active shooter at Boulder High School that prompted evacuations false, police say

Update: Boulder police lifted the shelter in place order at 11:04 a.m., but advised the public to avoid the area while police maintain presence there for the next several hours. Boulder Valley School District relocated 198 students inside Boulder High School to Mackey Auditorium at the University of Colorado Boulder. Chief of Police Maris Harold said that there were no injuries and that all of the students were safe and out of the building at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Boulder police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Boulder High School early Wednesday morning. The report has not yet been confirmed.

Boulder High School remains in lockdown. Residents and students who are not already at the school are advised to not approach the building. A shelter in place order impacting CU facilities has been lifted as of 10:43 a.m.

Police received reports of a potential shooting at 8:33 a.m. through a phone call. Boulder High School was on a delayed start this morning, meaning most students had not yet arrived. At least 100 students are in the school, and police have not found anyone with a gun.

Reports of an active shooter at Boulder High School join several other schools across Colorado that have received similar threats, including Aspen School District, Brighton High School, Canon City, Alamosa and Roaring Forks Schools in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

As of 10:26 a.m., police are still searching the high school room by room. There are no reports of any fatalities or injuries at this time. Buses will be taking Boulder High School students to a safe location as the sweep is conducted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

