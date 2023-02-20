Things to do at CU: Week of Feb. 20

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Persevering Legacy Masterclass

Attend this year’s Persevering Legacy masterclass, led by University of Colorado Denver violin professor Gregory Walker, at 3:30 p.m. in the Imig Music Building’s Ensemble Hall. This initiative, which combines classical music and social activism, aims to elevate female composers, especially Black women.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Hoop with the Men of Excellence

The Men of Excellence Committee, an initiative founded to improve the experiences of men of color at CU Boulder, will be hosting a free event with food at 4 p.m. in the Recreation Center for students to play basketball and socialize. To RSVP, fill out the form here.

Persevering Legacy Concert

In collaboration with the American Music Research Center, the Diverse Musicians Alliance at the College of Music will present their annual Persevering Legacy concert at 7:30 p.m. in Grusin Music Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Mobile Food Pantry

For those in need of up to 30 pounds of free food or looking to volunteer, the Center of Basic Needs at CU Boulder will be holding a mobile food pantry outside of the St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. To volunteer, sign up here.

Friday, Feb. 24

Cardio Ice Skating

Join personal trainer Isabelle at the Recreation Center for 45 minutes of cardio on the ice rink. Basic ice skating knowledge is recommended but not required. Learn more here.

Saturday, Feb. 25

CU Wizards

In this presentation, Mark Hoefer, professor of applied mathematics at CU, will be showing different ways of describing fluids and non-linear waves through mathematics in order to better understand systems, such as the ocean, atmospheres and lasers. This CU Wizards event will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Duane Physics and Astrophysics Building, Room G1B30.

Sunday, Feb. 26

“Incoming!”

The Fiske Planetarium will be playing the film “Incoming!”, narrated by George Takei from “Star Trek.” The film is about the cosmic origins of humans and the stories we know about them. Buy tickets for the 2:30 p.m. showing here.

The International Film Series will also be showing a Black History Month film every night this week until Sunday in the Muenzinger Auditorium. Find more information about the series here.

Contact CU Independent Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor Summer Aljobory at summer.aljobory@colorado.edu.