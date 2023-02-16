The crowd was small, yet nothing short of electric Friday night at the CU Events Center. The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (19-5 overall, 10-3 conference) rallied past the Washington State Cougars (16-8 overall, 6-7 conference) 71-68 after Jaylyn Sherrod’s perfect back-to-back free throws. The Colorado win ended Washington State’s six-game road winning streak and sent the Buffs to third place in the Pac-12.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said head coach JR Payne. “We play hard, we have fun, and we don’t wilt. We’re tough. When things get crazy we dig in and stay together. I’m incredibly proud of how we played and how we executed when we needed to. That was all guts, we just were tough enough to win the game so super proud.”

Sherrod had a high-scoring night with 27 points, which matched her career record. The senior scored 15 of those 27 in the game’s final quarter to push Colorado past Washington State.

“I think coming out of halftime, I felt like we started to get a little flat and I took that personally because I know my role on this team is to bring a lot of energy and tenacity,” said Sherrod. “I think my mentality was [that the game was] 0-0 coming out of halftime. I just wanted to push my team in whatever way and normally it’s with defense but tonight we were scoring.”

Another Buff showed out, carrying the team early in the first half. Frida Formann was on fire, sinking consecutive three-pointers and showed out defensively against a Cougars’ attempt in the final few seconds. Formann put up 14 total points, with 12 coming from her threes. One other Buffalo made double digits on the stat sheet: Quay Miller. The senior put up 10 points and led Colorado in rebounds with seven total.

The first half was anything but smooth sailing for Colorado. The Cougars put up an early 8-2 lead less than three minutes into the first quarter. Formann’s first three, coupled with a Miller layup and fastbreak jumper, gave Colorado their first edge on Washington State 11-10. The Cougars’ Charlisse Leger-Walker put up a good basket outside the arc with 1:56 left, challenging the Buffs 16-13. Less than 30 seconds later, Jada Wynn responded with a three, tying the score 16-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Entering the second quarter, Colorado’s Aaronette Vonleh sunk a jumper in the paint giving Colorado their edge back 18-16. The Buffs continued their momentum off of back-to-back jump shots from Sherrod, extending their lead 22-19. Formann put up two more buckets outside the arc, but it wasn’t enough to keep Colorado ahead. The Buffs and Cougars went basket-for-basket ending the half 33-33.

Coming out of the intermission, Washington State had a burst of energy Payne’s Buffs didn’t prepare for. The quarter looked grim as Cougars went on an 11-2 run setting the score 44-35. Colorado had attempted to retaliate but was plagued by turnovers. Washington State had the largest lead of the match-up holding Colorado to an 11-point deficit. Entering the final 10 minutes of regulation, the Cougars led by nine, 52-43.

After conversing with Payne, it was as if an alarm clock went off. Colorado’s offense woke up going on a 14-3 scoring run giving the Buffs the lead 57-55. The Buffaloes and Cougars exchanged points consecutively until a grave Washington State mistake. Leger-Walker fouled in the final 32 seconds, putting Sherrod to the line. The senior sunk both buckets with 23 seconds remaining, giving Colorado a one-point edge 69-68. A rattled Washington State called a timeout which only stunted their efforts. Leger-Walker committed another foul out of the timeout, sending the consistent Sherrod back to the foul line. Colorado went 11-11 on free throws and now led 71-68 turning possession over to the Cougars. With two seconds remaining, Washington State was setting up for a three-point attempt in a final effort to tie Colorado. Formann was well aware of the Cougars’ plans and intercepted a cross-court pass putting the nail in the coffin.

“Jay did a great job of just leading by example, just having high energy, just go and get the job done,” said Formann. “I think we all did a good job of just following. Even though we were close and then they scored again, and then we were up and then they scored again, we never really let that get us down in any way. So I think it was just a huge difference in how we responded (compared to a home loss to USC on Jan. 29).”

Overall, Colorado excelled in free throws going 81 percent from the line (13-for-16). From the field, the Buffs went 51 percent (26-for-51) and 35 percent (6-for-17) outside the arc. Washington State outscored the Buffaloes in points off turnovers as well as bench points. In regards to points in the paint, second-chance points and fast-break points, Colorado showed out. This is the first season sweep of the WSU Cougars in program history.

Colorado will conclude their home stretch this Sunday against Washington (13-10 overall, 5-8 conference). The Buffaloes and Huskies will tip-off at 12 p.m. MST at the CU Events Center.

