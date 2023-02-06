Breaking NewsCrimeFeatured

Two individuals detained after report of armed male outside of North Boulder Rec Center

by Isabella Hammond
Boulder police gather after report of an armed male outside of the North Boulder Rec Center on Feb. 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department)

Boulder police detained at least two individuals and recovered a firearm, after a report of an armed male pointing a gun at others outside the North Boulder Recreation Center was made on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6.

Police tweeted Monday afternoon informing the public of the reported incident and said that there was no threat to public safety.

According to the BPD’s public information officer Dionne Waugh, officers arrived on the scene within a minute of receiving the report. The armed individual, a 19-year-old-male, attempted to drive away, but officers stopped the vehicle and detained everyone inside.

Waugh also said the firearm that police recovered from the armed male was stolen.

North Boulder Recreation Center has reopened after a brief lockdown.

Further details about the incident and the individuals in custody have not yet been released.

“The officers just appreciate the community support,” Waugh said. “[They] were able to take the individuals into custody to figure out what happened pretty quickly.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Contact CU Independent News Editor Isabella Hammond at isabella.hammond@colorado.edu.

Isabella Hammond is a sophomore studying journalism and communication at CU Boulder. She covers all news in the university community and loves learning anything about anyone. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hip-hop dance and annoying her little sister.

