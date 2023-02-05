Things to do at CU: Week of Feb. 6

As we are preparing to go into Valentine’s Day weekend, love is in the air and many of this week’s events reflect it. There’s no lack of non-romantic events in Boulder, either.

Monday, Feb. 6

Free DIY Valentine Making For CU Students

The CU Museum of Natural History is hosting a DIY Valentine-making station for all students. You can bring your hand-made card to the front desk with your student ID and ship it to Loveland, CO, where your card will receive the Loveland treatment through their annual Valentine re-mailing program. Your card will be hand-stamped with a Valentine’s verse and sent out to your special person with an ornate Loveland postmark. Learn more about the event here.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Spring Volunteer Fair

The Volunteer Fair is a great opportunity to learn about volunteering and gain various skills and hours while making special connections with local organizations. The spring Volunteer Fair will be held at the Glenn Miller Ballroom in the UMC.

Chinese Board Game Night

Curious about Mahjong and Chinese chess, or just love playing board games? RSVP to join the ALC Chinese Language Program in learning about Chinese board games at 5:00 p.m. in Hellems.

Nutrition Talks – Protein Powder, Bars and Supplements, Oh My!

Campus registered professor Dr. Nicole Stob will be giving a talk about different pre-workout methods and supplements and their effectiveness at the Student Recreation Center at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ski and Snowboard Waxing and Tuning

Calling all skiers and snowboarding enthusiasts: bring your equipment for a waxing and tuning session while learning the skills required to maintain your own skis or boards for the season. This event will be held on the first floor of the Student Recreation Center.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Glass Animals Liquid Sky Music Show

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Fiske Planetarium will host a live “liquid sky ” music show accompanied by Glass Animals’ best tracks such as Tangerine, Gooey and Dreamland.

Friday, Feb. 10

Kongo Dance Class

The Dennis Small Cultural Center will be celebrating Black History Month by holding a Kongo dance class with Brotha E, a 25-year-old dance artist from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The class will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the UMC in room 235.

Bella Gaia – Beautiful Earth

Bella Gaia is an immersive and internationally recognized experience created by Kenji Williams, award-winning director, composer, and violinist. The show displays imagery of planet Earth from space going hand in hand with music and dance from all across the globe. The show is inspired by astronauts’ experience with seeing the Earth from space. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, Feb 11

Branford Marsalis Quartet – The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul

World-renowned saxophonist Branford Marsalis is coming to Macky Auditorium to perform the Grammy-nominated quartet, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul.” Buy tickets here.

Laser Radiohead Music Show

Fiske Planetarium is hosting an immersive cutting-edge projection system using lasers to create a fully immersive show with fog and Radiohead tracks on Saturday. The show runs from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Pottery Date Night

Studio Arts Boulder is hosting an exclusive Valentine’s day weekend offer for a special night of making pottery with your loved one(s), guided by a professional artist. Your pieces will be glazed and fired for a discounted price. Reserve spots here.

Sunday, Feb 12

Drifting North: Into the Polar Night

To improve humans’ understanding of the Arctic region and the role it has in our fight against climate change, The Multidisciplinary Drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate launched an international collaboration in 2019. The event will allow us to watch and listen as climate scientists attempt this. Learn more and buy tickets here.

