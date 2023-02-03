Coach Prime’s signing day: What to know for the upcoming football season

After the announcement that Deion Sanders was going to be the next head football coach for Colorado, Boulder was throttled into the football spotlight. Since then, anticipation and expectations have been high for the upcoming season. Coach Prime held his second press conference to discuss National Signing Day and incoming transfers for the Buff’s roster Wednesday afternoon.

As of Feb. 1, Colorado’s overall class ranking is No. 21. This is the highest ranking the Buffs have seen in 15 years and the best by an incoming coach’s first class. Not only are the Buffs ranking well overall, but Colorado ranks No. 4 for the transfer class with 23 transfers. The last transfer class that was even close to Colorado’s current was CU’s 2020 class, ranked No. 18. Since then, no other Colorado transfer class has been ranked in the top 40.

Coach Sander’s team has recruited two 5-star players, the most in program history. The Buffs recruited Cormani McClain and Travis Hunter who are both cornerbacks.

“I build ‘outside-in [starting with the secondary and then down to defensive linemen] when thinking defensively,” said Sanders. “When you’re able to attain a couple of guys [CBs Hunter and McClain] of that caliber – not only guys that are really good corners but they make plays on the ball – both of those guys have tremendous receiver ability and capability.”

Knowing Coach Prime’s natural connection to the secondary, it is no surprise seeing his top recruits are cornerbacks. With his background and influence, Colorado was able to flip both recruits who were the No.1 ranked cornerbacks in their respective recruiting classes. The five-star duo will be playing opposite of each other in the upcoming season and are argued to be the best tandem in college football.

Hunter is an incoming transfer from Jackson State University where Sanders previously coached. During his recruiting period, Hunter made numerous visits to Florida State University where he originally verbally committed to. Following a visit and an offer from Jackson State, Hunter decommitted from FSU and signed with the JSU Tigers.

McClain had previously verbally committed to the University of Miami until he took to social media Jan. 15., posting his Colorado recruiting photos on Instagram. From that point on, McClain’s intent had flipped and is officially a Colorado Buffalo after signing Wednesday morning. This is the second time Sanders has flipped a No. 1 cornerback commitment.

Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, also transferred to the University to follow his father’s path to success. Sander’s previously played at Jackson State. The sophomore is considered an early Heisman candidate considering he threw for 70 touchdowns at JSU over the last two seasons. Sanders is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Buffs.

Colorado has broken numerous program records as well. This is the largest recruiting class in program history at 42 recruits, up from the previous class of 32. The recruiting class of 2023 also has the most offensive (21), defensive (19) and kicker (3) recruits. Overall, the class has been recruited from over 16 states with the most recruits coming from Florida and California. The Buffs have also recruited three players from two different countries: Australia and England.

“We’re recruiting our butts off,” said Sanders. “We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry. We recruit some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. Were comin’ and we are serious about that.”

Coach Prime has his coaching staff set. Prime has filled numerous roles at CU and will look to finalize his staff headed into next week. The names on the coaching roster are reputable coming from Atlantic Coast Conference (AAC) and the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Sanders also brought some of his previous coaching staff from JSU. The former Minnesota Vikings coach, Mike Zimmer, was rumored as a possible addition to Sander’s staff but nothing official has been announced as of Feb. 1.

“We have a great staff,” said Sanders. “I really feel like we have a tremendous staff. We have a track record that is notably won and I’m not the coach that dictates everything and I wanna hear coaches speak because they have so much.”

The Buffs’ spring practices begin March 19. Colorado also announced Black and Gold Day, the highly-anticipated spring game, will be held April 22 with kick-off at 1 p.m. MST at Folsom Field. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 13 at $10 for general admission and free for students, but with a claiming process. Over 29 of the scholarship players will be in Boulder for the spring season.

“It’s huge,” said Sanders in response to having the players here in the spring. “These guys were recruited with a purpose. Our handprints are all over them. We feel like those are the guys that we want wanted and we secured, now we need to see everything we deserve to see.”

No doubt will Colorado see a turnaround from the wreckage of a season that went 1-11 last year. The Buffaloes will be a force to be reckoned with backed by Deion Sanders himself. Colorado fans can catch a first glimpse of the revamped Buffaloes at the spring intrasquad game this April.

