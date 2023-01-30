Things to do at CU: Week of Jan. 30

Welcome back to campus Buffs! As the semester swings into full gear, let’s take a look at events coming up this week at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Monday, Jan. 30

Mindful Campus Spring 2023 Registration

The Renée Crown Wellness Institute invites all students, staff and faculty to participate in their eight-week Mindful Campus Program for the spring semester. The program is designed to teach the CU community about wellness and how to care for yourself holistically. Six cohorts of the program will run this semester for different communities, including the international cohort, the women-identified and non-binary cohort, the self-identified women and men cohorts, the LGBTQIA+ cohort and the graduate student cohort. Learn more about the program here.

College Panhellenic Council Spring Recruiting Kickoff

Are you interested in joining a sorority? The College Panhellenic Council will be starting their spring round of Continuous Open Bidding this week. The kickoff event will be held from 7-9 p.m. in the University Memorial Center Room 235.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

College of Music Faculty Tuesdays: “Love’s Labor”

This week’s performance, featuring works by faculty composers Jeffrey Nytch and Annika Socolofsky, will focus on the themes of love, loss, forgiveness and redemption. The free recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Grusin Music Hall in the Imig Music Building.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Japanese Book-Reading Club

The HIVE at ALTEC will be hosting a Japanese reading session open to readers of all levels at 4 p.m. in Hellems 159.

Black Student Alliance Music Trivia

CU’s Black Student Alliance will be hosting a music trivia night to kick off Black History Month. Along with trivia, they’ll be announcing the rest of their event lineup for the semester. The event will be held in Abrams Lounge on the second floor of the C4C from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Basic Needs Center Open House

The Basic Needs Center at CU will be hosting an open house event for all students to learn about their services. The BNC aims to assist students who need help accessing essential resources. The event will be held from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to take a tour of the Buff Pantry and enjoy some snacks in the Dennis Small Cultural Center in UMC Room 457.

CISC February Community Gathering

The Center for Inclusion and Social Change will be hosting their monthly community gathering for attendees to make new friends and decorate cookies in the Center for Community Room N320.

Buffalo Nites: Hypnotist and Mentalist

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting another one of their regular Buffalo Nites, featuring a show with hypnotist and mentalist Michael C. Anthony. The event will be held at 7 p.m. in UMC Room 235.

Friday, Feb. 3

Catapult: A BFA Dance Concert

CU’s budding BFA choreographers will be hosting a dance concert exploring a variety of personal themes in the Charlotte York Irey Theater. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Find more information about tickets here. The concert will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Contact CU Independent Arts and Entertainment Editor Lauren Hill at lauren.hill-2@colorado.edu.