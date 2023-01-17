Classes canceled on Jan. 18 due to heavy snowfall

The University of Colorado Boulder announced that classes will be cancelled and most of campus will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, due to snowy weather.

“CU Boulder has issued a class cancellation and administrative closure for Wed. Jan. 18 due to winter storm impacts,” read an alert sent via text and email to university community members at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

All in-person and remote synchronous classes scheduled to take place on Jan. 18 are cancelled. The cancellation does not impact asynchronous classes or exams for asynchronous classes.

According to the university, the administrative closure means that “administrative functions of the campus are closed,” and students and non-essential employees should remain off campus.

Essential services including dining, housing, facilities and safety will remain operational as crews work to remove snow from roads and sidewalks.

The City of Boulder announced in a tweet that the city’s offices and facilities will also close on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The cancellation comes as a winter storm sweeps across northeastern Colorado, bringing heavy snowfall. Boulder could potentially see up to 8 inches overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect from 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for heavy snowfall.

