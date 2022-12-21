CU Boulder issues administrative closure for Dec. 22-23 due to winter storm

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the University of Colorado Boulder announced that most of campus will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, due to snowy weather.

“CU Boulder has issued an administrative closure for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, due to winter storm impacts,” read an alert sent out via text and email to university community members at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 21.

According to the university, an administrative closure means that “administrative functions of the campus are closed,” and students and non-essential employees should remain off campus. However, essential services, such as law enforcement, housing, food services and snow removal, will remain operational.

This closure is due to an extremely cold winter storm that reached Colorado on Wednesday afternoon. For the next two days, the Front Range will experience sub-zero temperatures, high winds and snowfall.

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect from 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 to 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 for heavy snowfall and dangerous wind chill.

The storm will likely bring the coldest temperatures Colorado has seen in 32 years with wind chills as low as 35 below zero in Boulder, Denver and the surrounding areas. Two to three inches of snow is expected along the Interstate 25 corridor on Wednesday night.

