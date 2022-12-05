Things to do at CU: Week of Dec. 5

As students prepare for finals, the University of Colorado Boulder will be hosting a variety of events for students to unwind and destress.

Monday, Dec. 5

I Love Mondays: Hot Cocoa

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting their weekly I Love Mondays event in the University Memorial Center from 2-3 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the different departments and student organizations at CU Boulder.

Fun Before Finals: Pause for Paws (Therapy Dogs)

The Dennis Small Cultural Center will be hosting a Pause for Paws with therapy dogs from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Recreational Center for students who want to relax and play with puppies before finals week.

Ping Pong Tournament

The Connection at the UMC will be hosting a ping-pong tournament at 7 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. at the Connection’s front desk. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Fun Before Finals: Rest and Recharge Station

From 11 a.m-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., the Dennis Small Cultural Center will be hosting a Rest and Recharge Station with snacks and beverages inside the UMC for students to recharge before finals.

Billiards Tournament

The Connection will be hosting an eight-ball or nine-ball billiards tournament from 7-9 p.m. The sign-up, which opens at 6 p.m., is free for students. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Finals Week Swag Bags

Stop by Central Campus or the SEEC North Atrium on East Campus from 2-4 p.m. to receive a free goodie bag with finals week essentials, including swag, snacks and self-care products.

Super Smash Bros Tournament

Come show off your video game skills at the Connection in the UMC for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament from 5-10 p.m. The sign-up starts at 4 p.m. at the front desk.

Ralphie’s Cooking Basics: Risotto

Interested in continuing your cooking skills? CSI will be hosting a basic cooking techniques class available to all students. This week, students will be making risotto! Sign-up is required and can be found here.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Fun Before Finals: Rest and Recharge Station

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., the Dennis Small Cultural Center will be hosting a Rest and Recharge Station with snacks and beverages inside the UMC for students to recharge before finals.

Unwind @ALTEC: Come get Crafty!

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the HIVE @ALTEC will be providing coloring and arts supplies for a fun and relaxing activity in Hellems Arts and Sciences Room 159 for students to take time away from their finals.

Friday, Dec. 9

Feel Good Fridays

The CU Art Museum will be hosting a virtual Feel Good Fridays this week, where students can relax and learn more about mindfulness and a work of art.

Artist Spotlight & Collage Making

From 1-3 p.m., the CU Art Museum will be providing free snacks, beverages and collage making materials for students to unwind during finals week.

Program Council Friday Night Film Series

The Program Council will host a free screening of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” for their film series at 8 p.m. at Cristol Chemistry and Biochemistry in Room 140.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Extreme Bowling

A fun night of Extreme Bowling will take place at the UMC’s Connection from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal

At 7:30 p.m., CU Presents will be hosting “Holiday Ordeal,” a holiday rock’n’roll special, at Macky Auditorium. Come for a night of music and singing by punk goddess Pink Martini.

For more information on these events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

