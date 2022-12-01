CommunityCoronavirusFeaturedNews

Boulder County reports high level of COVID-19 community transmission

by Henry Larson
by Henry Larson

Graphic by Mairead Brogan (made with Canva)

Boulder County’s public health department announced that a rise in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has increased community transmission from medium to high levels.

The announcement, which was published on the county’s website on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, comes in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s(CDC) guidelines surrounding community transmission.

The CDC’s data shows about 130 out of 100,000 people have COVID-19 in the county, with about 5% of hospital beds dedicated to treating patients who are confirmed to have COVID-19 in the last seven days.

According to the data, 25 out of 100,000 people have reported contracting COVID-19 in the past week.

In the department’s statement, Boulder County Public Health’s (BCPH) communicable disease control manager, Carol Helwig, said hospitals in the area are already strained due to cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the community.

“We can all take steps to protect the people we care about, especially our loved ones and community members who are older or immune-compromised,” the statement read.

Helwig also said the department’s concerns are heightened as Boulder County approaches flu season.

The CDC recommends residents of counties at high levels of community transmission wear a mask indoors when in public, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they develop symptoms of the virus.

Residents can find information about COVID-19 vaccines through the county’s website.

The University of Colorado Boulder does not have a mask mandate on campus, but does require students, faculty and staff have a COVID-19 vaccine and one booster shot.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.

Henry Larson is a journalism major at CU Boulder in his third year at the CU Independent. He works with a terrific team of people to cover news that impacts the university community. Henry has also written for Colorado Public Radio, the Boulder Daily Camera and the Boulder Reporting Lab.

Read More

CU Boulder leaders discuss public health and housing concerns...

CU Boulder mask mandates to be dropped on March...

CU provides N95 masks to community members after return...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign