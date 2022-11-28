Things to do at CU – Week of Nov. 28

As students begin to return from fall break, the University of Colorado Boulder will be hosting a variety of events for students who are interested in taking a break from their studies, celebrating the upcoming holidays or just having fun with their friends.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Albertine Cinémathéque Film Festival

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, Muenzinger Auditorium will be hosting Albertine Cinémathèque’s annual film festival which captures our times’ greatest issues. Every night there will be a different film showcasing French filmmaking. Sunday, Dec. 4 shows will start at 2 p.m., and every other day will begin at 7:30 p.m.

DIY Night: Handmade Cards

The Center for Student Involvement is hosting a DIY night for all students to take a break and hang out with their peers while making handmade cards for the holidays. They will be meeting at 5 p.m. in the UMC room 330. Sign-up is required and attendance is limited to the first 30 students.

Mug Painting

Resident Affairs is hosting a mug-painting session for the holidays and at the end, they’ll be providing refreshments to fill them with. Supplies and drink mixes will be included. They will be meeting at 5 p.m. in Libby Hall’s room 240.

Art for Healing

Join the Gender Justice League for arts and crafts, games, pizza, and community building among survivors of sexual violence and their allies. The event will be held at the Gates Woodruff Women’s Studies Cottage at 6 p.m.

CU Jam Society Live Music

CU’s Jam Society will be holding their weekly jam sessions at the Connection at the UMC starting at 7 p.m. Come with friends or make new ones at the society’s live music showcase.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Startups & Sandwiches

The Deming Center for Entrepreneurship at the Leeds School of Business will be hosting a networking event with seasoned professionals, tech leaders, and CU students and faculty with the best local sandwiches. The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. in a location to be announced. Attendance is limited to 30 students.

Snack & Study

The CU Museum of Natural History will be handing out free snacks and offering study tips in the BioLounge at 2 p.m.

Living Opera: Stories of US

The CU College of Music is hosting an opera showcase featuring a conversation on the creative process as well as a presentation of some iconic scenes from operas in the 20th and 21st centuries. The event will be in the Imig Music Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Kwanzaa Celebration

The Center for African and American Studies will be hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration at 6 p.m. in the C4C’s Abrams Lounge. The Center describes the celebration as “an opportunity to recognize the talents and contributions of the Black Buff community” while offering the larger community an opportunity to reflect on their actions for the black community over the past year and think of ways to act in the coming year.

Karaoke Night

The University Memorial Center will be hosting a Karaoke Night from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in their new club. The UMC encourages participants to bring friends and sing along to a variety of popular songs.

Guided Paint Class

The Center for Student Involvement is teaming up with Tracy’s Traveling Art a local art studio in Boulder to help guide students in an in-person guided paint class. The event will be from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., no art skills are needed, and supplies and resources will be provided, registration is here.

Friday, Dec. 2

Home for the Holidays

The University Memorial Center will be hosting its annual Home for the Holidays celebration from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The event will include decorating gingerbread houses, bowling and chili.

DJ Σpsilon

The Connection at the UMC will host DJ Σpsilon for a night of pop tech remixes of popular music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Love and Fury — Art/Film Screening Series

Rosar Atlas will be screening Love and Fury from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. The film captures filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and his year following the career change of Native artists.

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 Holiday Festival

Come and celebrate the holidays in Macky Auditorium as they host CU Boulder’s Holiday Festival at 7:30 p.m. This annual performance is open to everyone in the Boulder community.

Extreme Bowling

A fun night of Extreme Bowling will take place at the UMC’s Connection from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Season of Light

From 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Fiske Planetarium will be hosting Season of Light, an exploration of light and its meaning during the holiday season.

Drifting North – The Arctic Pulse

The Fiske Planetarium will be hosting a screening that follows a team of scientists who embark on a journey across the Central Arctic. The screening will be from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information on these events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

