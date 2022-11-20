What you need to know about campus closures and limited hours over fall break

As the University of Colorado Boulders’ campus begins to quiet down for fall break, many of its facilities will run on limited or adjusted hours for students staying in Boulder over the holiday week.

Here’s what you need to know about the university’s holiday operating hours:

The university’s academic and administrative buildings will close Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. On these days, only those with after-hours BuffOne card access can get into the buildings.

Both student dorms and the Bear Creek Apartments will remain open to students over the academic break. Residential Advisors will remain present and will host programs for students planning to remain in their dorms throughout the week.

For those staying in residence halls, dining hours will be impacted.

The C4C, Village Dining and Sewall Hall Dining will all close from Saturday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 26. The university has provided a comprehensive list of specific dates and times each dining center and grab-and-go center will operate throughout the academic break.

The University Memorial Center will also run on adjusted hours, with complete closures from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25, and on Sunday, Nov. 27. Throughout the rest of the week, students can access the UMC during the following hours:

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 20: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 21 – 22: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nov. 26: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Many individual centers within the UMC, such as Infinitus Pie and the Elevations Credit Union, will operate under adjusted hours. Interested students can access a list of each vendor’s hours via the UMC website.

Both the main campus recreation center and the Williams Village recreation center will operate on a schedule adjustment, with complete closures on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. For students hoping to use the recreation center’s facilities, students will have access during the following hours throughout the academic break:

Nov. 18: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 19 – 20: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 21 – 23: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 27: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Libraries on the university’s campus are closed to students on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

On Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, all libraries will operate on a reduced schedule, opening at 9:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. respectively, and will close at 5:00 p.m. on both evenings. The libraries will be closed from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

The BuffBus will not run from Nov. 19 through Nov. 25. Service resumes on Nov. 26 for route W and on Nov. 28 for routes WL, B and M.

All students planning to utilize any university facilities over the academic break should check the facility’s operating hours online, as many have been adjusted until the university resumes its standard operational hours on Nov. 28.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Jessi Sachs at jessi.sachs@colorado.edu.