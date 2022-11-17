Police reopen Folsom Street after large crash, campus on delayed start

At 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the University of Colorado Boulder announced it would be operating on a delayed schedule and campus would open at 10 a.m. in an alert sent to all university community members.

All in-person or remote classes taking place before 10 a.m. are canceled, while classes after 10 a.m. remain unaffected. Online classes taught asynchronously are not affected by the delay.

Additionally, dining halls and residence halls will remain open throughout the delay. All campus events, facilities and venues will open after the delay period has ended.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17.

In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of road earlier in the night. Although officers cleared the scene, they are keeping the area closed to traffic because of the difficult driving conditions.

The affected area of the road is just east of Folsom Field and sits on a steep hill close to campus.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Boulder County through the morning of Nov. 18 as a large snowstorm hit the county, plunging temperatures well below freezing. Officials caution residents to avoid driving on wet or icy roads and to slow down, leaving plenty of room between each car, if driving is absolutely necessary.

At 6:02 a.m. on Friday, the CU Boulder Police Department tweeted that Folsom Street had been reopened but cautioned residents to drive slowly along the road due to the steep grade of the hill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.