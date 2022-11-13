Things to do at CU – Week of Nov. 14

As fall break comes closer, the University of Colorado Boulder will be hosting a plethora of events for students who are interested in celebrating the upcoming holiday, taking a dance class with friends or seeing a musical performance.

Monday, Nov. 14

The Importance of Being Earnest: A trivial comedy for serious people by Oscar Wilde

At 2 p.m, the CU Boulder Department of Theatre and Dance will host “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a comedy by Oscar Wilde about four young lovers and their misadventures. The play will be performed from Nov. 11 to 20, and tickets can be found here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Media Talkback

The Department of Media Studies will be hosting a discussion on Marvel Studios’ cultural contributions with their latest film in Hellems Arts & Sciences from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The discussion will be guided by media studies graduate students.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Private Screening

Register to view the new Black Panther movie inside the 125-seat auditorium inside of the Boulder Theatre. The event will be hosted by the Center for African & African American Studies and Hallet Hall Living Learning Communities as it is free for all students. Tickets are first-come, first-serve, registration here.

Kongo Dance Class Social with Brotha E

The DSCC will be hosting a Kongo dance class with Brotha E inside of the University Memorial Center from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pingpong Tournament

The Connection at the UMC will be hosting a pingpong tournament at 7 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. at the Connection front desk. There will be prizes for the top finishers.

CU Philharmonia Orchestra: Recollections of Country Life

Imig Music will be hosting the musical performance “Recollections of Country Life,” at 7:30 p.m. The production will include a “perpetual motion of the music, like water, through its sheer momentum, comes across the cries and echoes of human hearts and voices” as the composer describes. More information on the event can be found here.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Pizza and Perspectives: Balkan Peninsula and Turkey

The ISS will be hosting a Pizza and Perspectives for all students from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. The event will include a panel of students from the Balkan Peninsula and Turkey. Students will be able to immerse themselves in a discussion about culture as they enjoy a slice of pizza.

Listen to stories of climate change in the Arctic

The Earth Sciences & Map Library will be hosting a panel discussion, “Direct Encounters with Arctic Landscapes.” This discussion will feature knowledge from scientists and artists who have focused their careers on the ever-changing landscape of the Arctic. This event is free to all students and the Boulder community.

Friendsgiving Potluck

At Kittredge Central students will be able to paint for a friend while they eat a Thanksgiving-themed meal.

Live Music with CU Jam Society

The Connection in the University Memorial Center will host the CU Jam Society every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Grab your friends or make new ones while listening to live music from CU students.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Buffs One Read Book Club: Asters & Goldenrod chapter discussion

This year the University Libraries focused their Book Club on the novel Braiding Sweetgrass. This week, students will have the opportunity to come together and focus on the chapter Asters & Goldenrod as the Book Club continues. Students who haven’t read the chapter are welcome to join the discussion.

Gratitude: Loving Ourselves

From 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wardenburg Student Health Center will be providing students with supplies to write themselves or someone else a thoughtful message to support mental health on campus.

Super Smash Bros Tournament

Come show off your video game skills at the Connection in the University Memorial Center for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. The sign-up starts at 4 p.m. at the front desk.

Queer & TransGiving

The Center for Community will be hosting an LGBTQ+ community dinner before Fall Break. Students will have the opportunity to leave the event with more knowledge on how to practice resilience while on break.

I <3 Will Vill: Grocery Bingo

Williams Village will be hosting a Grocery Bingo inside of Village Center Dining and Community Commons at 7 p.m. This is a great opportunity for students to win all the dorm food essentials like Easy Mac, Ramen and Capri Suns.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Chamber Music Showcase: Fall Concert

Join the chamber music students as they perform their semesters work at Imig Music, Chamber Hall. The event features instrumental performances by those playing string, wind, brass and piano. Students and the Boulder community are free to come join the production anytime after 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo Nites: Game On! at The Connection

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a variety of free games for all students who want to get together for some friendly competition inside of The Connection at 7 p.m.

Poker Tournament

The Connection at the UMC will be hosting a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament at 7 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. at the Connection front desk. There will be prizes for top finishers!

Friday, Nov. 18

GPSG Friendsgiving Potluck

GPSG will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for CU graduate and professional students inside Gamow Tower from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Students are invited to bring a dish of their choosing, Thanksgiving food or not as they hang out with fellow students before the holiday.

For more information on these events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

Contact CU Independent Assistant Arts and Editor Lauren Schaffler at lauren.schaffler@colorado.edu.