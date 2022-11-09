Colorado men’s basketball lands five-star recruit Cody Williams

The Colorado basketball program just got better and made history in the process. Five-star recruit Cody Williams announced his commitment to head coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado program earlier today, becoming the highest-rated player that Boyle has recruited in his tenure as head coach. Williams had offers from Arizona, LSU, USC, and Santa Clara but chose to come to Colorado.

Williams is a fantastic athlete and should provide an instant impact next year. Williams stands at 6-foot-7 and plays the small forward position. He provides great length, something that the current Colorado squad lacks, and is elite at both ends of the floor. Offensively, Cody can score at all three levels (3-pointers, mid-range and the paint) and also be a great facilitator for his teammates. Williams still has some room to grow and improve, especially battling through contact and using all of his length. The jump to the next level is never easy but Williams has all the tools to provide immediate production for the Buffs.

Williams is not only the first five-star rated prospect in the Boyle era but also the 21st-ranked prospect in the class of 2023. Cody Williams is the younger brother of 2022 NBA Lottery pick Jalen Williams, who is currently a rookie on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Cody Williams joins three-star guard Courtney Anderson in the 2023 recruiting class.

