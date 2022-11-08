Live: 2022 Midterm Elections results

It’s election day. Polls close across the country at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and the CU Independent will be covering the most important races as results come in.

Come back to this page throughout the day for updates on how the University of Colorado Boulder’s community is handling Election Day, and for real-time updates starting at 7 p.m.

CU Boulder students took the polls in large numbers today. Read our coverage of what voters said and were confronted by at the UMC.

Have you voted yet? If not, or if you want a refresher on the issues, check out our mostly-comprehensive Boulder County voter’s guide.

Last updated at 11:15 p.m.

Boulder County ballots returned:

147,364 (as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8)

Colorado ballots returned:

2,039,527 (as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8)

Jump to:

Local issues

Shortly after 11 p.m., 99,281 ballots had been counted, pushing voter turnout in Boulder County to 44.58%. In the 2018 midterm election, voter turnout in Boulder County was 82.28%.

Ballot measure 2E: Changing city council elections from off-year elections to general-election years

Pro: 59%

Against: 41%

11:11 p.m. – Bella Hammond: Voters still favor ballot issue 2E after an update from Boulder County.

8:52 p.m. – Mathieu Halpin: Ballot Issue 2E continues to lead, with 59.06% of voters voting “Yes”. This is less than a 1% increase from the previous numbers. This measure would change municipal election years to even years.

7 p.m. – Trent Devine: Ballot Issue 2E pertains to changing regular municipal city council elections to even years. Early data indicates that there are currently 13,012 votes (58.73%) in favor of the measure.

This ballot measure would move city council elections to general election years, such as years with a midterm or presidential election, as opposed to off-year elections when there aren’t any state or national seats up for grabs. 2021 was an off-year election, while 2020 was a general election.

More people vote in general elections than in off-year elections, even in Boulder. During the 2020 election, county election officials counted about 208,000 ballots. Officials only counted 109,000 ballots in 2021 as there was not a state general election.

Ballot measure 2F: Repealing the CU South annexation

Pro: 46%

Against: 53%

11:04 p.m. – Bella Hammond: After another update from Boulder County, voters are still leaning against ballot issue 2F. The county reported less than 500 newly counted votes.

8:52 p.m. – Celia Frazier: Voters are currently leaning towards a “no” on ballot issue 2F, which would repeal the annexation of CU South. 23,966 votes have been counted, which is 10.76% of active registered voters. According to reporting by the Boulder Reporting Lab, ballot issue 2F has brought in the most money in this year’s election. The group supporting the referendum, Repeal CU South, has raised $52,000.

7 p.m. – Celia Frazier: Shortly after the polls closed in Boulder County, those against ballot issue 2F were leading by roughly 1,600 votes. If 2F does not pass, CU South will remain and the University of Colorado Boulder’s housing and 100-year flood mitigation plan will remain.

The CU South annexation is already the biggest, and most expensive, issue of the 2022 municipal election. CU South is a 300-acre property in South Boulder that’s been owned by the university since 1996. The university wants to develop this property, which is currently used by many Boulder residents as open space, to build new housing, athletic facilities and more university infrastructure.

In 2021, the city annexed the land, which cleared the way for development that had stalled over the years. The city and university have worked together for years to develop a plan they say is mutually beneficial. As a part of their annexation plan, about 100 acres will be used to build university buildings, 100 acres will continue to be used as open space and the rest will be devoted to flood protection.

Ballot measure 6C: Creating a new tax district to fund Boulder’s libraries

Pro: 48.6%

Against: 51.42%

9:52 p.m. – Celia Frazier: Voters are leaning against ballot issue 6C, which proposes an increase in property taxes to fund the creation of a new library district. Of 34,960 votes on this issue, 51.42% of voters are against and 48.58% are in favor, with only about a 1,000-vote difference between the two.

State issues

Proposition 122: Decriminalization and regulation of psychedelics

Pro: 50.77%

Against: 49.23%

9:23 p.m. – Gabbie Burton: Prop 122 remains close in the state with 50.63% voting yes and 49.37% voting no on the measure.

8:53 p.m.- Lucy Alden: Proposition 122 is continuing to gain heavy Boulder County support, with 64.70% of votes in favor of the proposition and 35.30% against it. 95,801 total ballots have been counted, 90,655 of which voted on the proposition. Reportedly, 142,632 ballots have been returned for Boulder County, leaving room for 51,977 votes to impact the results.

8:37 p.m. – Lucy Alden: Proposition 122 has gained nationwide attention. This proposition would allow anyone who has completed their sentence for a conviction relating to psychedelic plants and fungi would be able to file a petition asking a court to seal the record of the conviction. Boulder county, according to recent polling, has been a huge supporter of this proposition.

8:20 p.m. – Gabbie Burton: Prop 122 remains a toss-up with current state votes at 50.59% voting yes and 49.41% voting no.

7:24 p.m. – Gabbie Burton: Votes are currently at a toss-up on ballot Proposition 122. Currently, the state tally has 50.8% voting yes and 49.20% voting no. The proposition would decriminalize and categorize certain psychedelic plants as medicine including DMT, mescaline, ibogaine, psilocybin and psilocyn.

7:07 p.m. – Lucy Alden: Only seven minutes after polls in Boulder County have closed, support for Proposition 122, the Decriminalization, Regulated Distribution, and Therapy Program for Certain Hallucinogenic Plants and Fungi Initiative, is leading by 23,917 votes.

Proposition 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado and allow licensed centers to administer them under supervision through the Regulated Natural Medicine Access Program created by the proposition.

This measure would decriminalize the use and possession of five hallucinogens/entheogenic plants and fungi for people over the age of 21: dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. Anyone who completed a sentence following a conviction related to those psychedelics would be able to file a petition asking a court to seal the record for conviction.

Proposition 123: Increase in funding to pay for affordable housing

Pro: 50.76%

Against: 49.24%

9:08 p.m. – Gabbie Burton: Prop 123 remains close with 50.92% voting yes and 49.08% voting no.

8:21 p.m. – Gabbie Burton: Proposition 123 would dedicate a portion of state income tax revenue to fund affordable housing initiatives.

This measure would dedicate 1/10 of 1% of state income tax revenue to fund local housing initiatives. If passed, the funds would be up to local government’s discretion to use on housing initiatives in their communities. Proposition 123 would not include a raise on taxes. Instead, it would direct surplus revenue towards the housing projects.

8:11 p.m. – Votes are currently a toss-up on ballot Prop 123. Vote tallies currently show 51.82% voting yes and 48.18% voting no.

Proposition 125: Allowing non-liquor stores to sell alcohol

Pro: 49.85%

Against: 50.15%

9:09 p.m. – Sean Matthews: Votes for Prop 125 continue to remain nearly tied. In another flip, a slight majority of voters now favor not passing the proposition, with 50.11% of votes against the issue and 49.89% favoring passing the proposition. With a long night to go and such a close race more flips are to be seen.

8:23 p.m.- Sean Matthews: Proposition 125 has flipped its position, but it remains a coin flip. Currently, 50.03% of voters are for the proposition and 49.97% of voters are against it.

8:04 – Jessi Sachs: Ballot Proposition 125 allows establishments such as convenience and grocery stores, to legally sell wine in the state of Colorado.

Currently, such establishments can only acquire licenses to sell beer. Those against Proposition 125 argue that the current circumstances best support small liquor stores. Supporters of Proposition 125 argue that allowing the legal sale of wine in other establishments would be more convenient for shoppers.

In addition,if the measure is passed, it would prohibit the state from granting new fermented malt beverage licenses within 500 feet of existing owners.

Proposition 126: Alcohol delivery services

Pro: 47.15%

Against: 52.85%

8:55 p.m. – Cooper Baldwin: With 87,713 ballots reported by the Secretary of State, Jena Griswold’s office as of 8:30 p.m, Proposition 126 is showing to be unpopular in a resounding majority of counties that have reported vote totals. It is important to note that this can not be evidence of the proposition’s defeat alone, but rather as an early sign of trouble as more counties finish tabulation and reporting. Boulder County is reporting around a 40% voter participation rate, similar to many Colorado counties at this time, though only a few counties have finished tabulating and reporting full counts.

8:25 p.m. – Jessi Sachs: Voters lean against the legalization of third-party alcohol delivery, with 52.79% of votes against Prop 126 and 47.21% of voters favoring the issue.

7:38 p.m. – Cooper Baldwin: Prop 126 has gathered attention from both sides of the issue, with the Wine in Grocery Stores campaign raising $11.95 million from corporate donors like the aforementioned DoorDash, InstaCart. Grocery giants like Target, Albertsons, Safeway, and Kroger are also backing the campaign and proposition. Local Colorado liquor store chain Hazel’s Beverage World has backed the opposition campaign Keeping Colorado Local, raising $719,247, as per Ballotpedia.

7:16 p.m. – Cooper Baldwin: With an unofficial vote total of 83,763, Proposition 126 Alcohol Delivery Service Initiative (2022) has ‘no’ leading by 5.8%, or 4,861 ahead. This initiative, if passed, would allow restaurants and bars in Boulder County to sell takeaway alcohol, as well as permit the operation of alcohol delivery platforms like GoPuff, Instacart, and Doordash for individuals of legal age.

This measure would allow alcohol retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, such as liquor stores, bars and restaurants to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol delivery starting on March 1, 2023. In 2020, Colorado allowed takeout and delivery of alcohol by bars and restaurants with a law that will automatically be repealed on July 1, 2025. This position seeks to keep that system in place permanently.

Currently, retailers are allowed to deliver alcohol using a store-owned vehicle by an employee who is at least 21 years old. Alcohol delivery has been legal for liquor stores in Colorado since 1994, by wineries since 1997 and by grocery stores since 2019.

State candidates

Colorado Governor

Polis: 58.16%

Ganahl: 39.84%

8:38 p.m. – Natalie Ortega: Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl conceded the election, according to a Twitter post at 8:33 p.m. by Jesse Paul, a reporter at the Colorado Sun.

8:04 p.m.- Natalie Ortega: The projected winner, Polis in a press release sent around 8:00 p.m., he stated, “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family, and I will never stop fighting for a better future for our state.”

7:31 p.m. – Natalie Ortega: NBC News called the race for governor, declaring Polis as the projected winner. Polis currently holds 59.85% of the tallied votes, while Ganahl holds 38.38% of the counted votes, according to unofficial state results.

Incumbent Jared Polis is seeking re-election in November, facing off against University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl for his second term as governor.

Ganahl, the founder of pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow, won the Colorado Republican Gubernatorial primary with 53.3% of the total ballots cast. She faces an uphill battle in her quest to unseat Governor Polis, who won the Democratic Party’s nomination with no opposition. Most political pollsters are categorizing the race as a solidly or likely Democratic victory.

Colorado Attorney General

Weiser: 54.27%

Kellner: 43.8%

9:24 p.m. – Natalie Ortega: Republican Kellner conceded the attorney general race, according to The Colorado Sun. Democrat Weiser is the projected winner.

9:18 p.m. – Bella Hammond: NBC News declared the race for attorney general. Weiser is the projected winner, currently holding 54.51% of the vote.

8:34 p.m. – Katie McDonald: with 60% of expected votes in, Democrat Phil Weiser leads with 54.8%, according to the New York Times.

8:12 p.m. – Jessi Sachs: Weiser continues to hold the lead for attorney general, though Kellner advances slightly. 54.93% of the state favors Weiser, while 43.20% has cast votes for Kellner.

7:49 p.m. – Jessi Sachs: Weiser continues to hold his lead in the race for attorney general, with 57.36% of the state voting in his favor. Opposing Kellner has 40.83% of state votes.

7:18 p.m. – Jessi Sachs: In the state, Weiser is leading with 55.59% of the tallied vote, while Kellner has 42.63% of counted votes.

7:14 p.m. – Jessi Sachs: Democrat Phil Weiser is currently leading the race for state attorney general in Boulder County against opposing Republican candidate John Kellner.

Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser is seeking reelection against John Kellner, the Republican nominee. Weiser is focused on fighting for accessible healthcare, equal rights issues and creating awareness of corrupt businesses, according to his campaign website.

Before running for Attorney General, opponent John Kellner served in the U.S. Marines as a prosecutor and lawyer. His main platforms include public safety, police enforcement and crime reduction.

Colorado Secretary of State

Griswold: 54.67%

Anderson: 42.93%

9:04 p.m. – Natalie Ortega: NBC News called the race for secretary of state, declaring Griswold the projected winner at 67% of expected votes in.

8:53 p.m. – Natalie Ortega: With 66% of expected votes in, Democrat Griswold is leading with 55.1%. Republican opponent Anderson follows with 42.6%.

7:58 p.m. – Natalie Ortega: With 53% of expected votes in, Democrat Griswold continues to lead with 57.3% of the votes. Republican opponent Anderson follows with 40.5%.

7:25 p.m. – Bella Hammond: Shortly after the polls closed, Democrat Jena Griswald currently holds the lead for secretary of state with 55.81% of the vote. Republican opponent Pam Anderson follows with 41.9%.

Incumbent Jena Griswold has served as Colorado’s secretary of state since January 2019. Griswold, a Democrat, is seeking re-election against Republican Pam Anderson, former Jefferson County Clerk.

The secretary of state’s office is responsible for maintaining the operations and security of Colorado’s elections, providing accessible public records and providing state administrative services.

National candidates

U.S. House of Representatives District 2

Neguse: 70.24%

Dawson: 28.04%

9:05 p.m. – Emme Clymer: Neguse leading with 71% of votes, according to 9News.

7:57 p.m. – Emme Clymer: With 57% of votes in, Neguse is continuing to lead the race with 88,077 votes over Dawson.

7:24 p.m. – Emme Clymer: Joe Neguse is currently in the lead against Marshall Dawson with 16,635 votes against Dawson’s 10,633 votes.

The seats of all 435 representatives will be up for election after serving their two-year-long terms. Representatives introduce bills and resolutions, propose amendments and serve on committees, among other duties. Colorado will be electing eight candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one for each district. The 2nd District race, in which Boulder resides, will feature incumbent Democrat Joe Neguse and candidate Marshall Dawson.

U.S. House of Representatives District 3

Frisch: 51.3%

Boebert: 48.7%

8:58 p.m. – Katie McDonald: With 68% of expected votes in, Adam Frisch leads with 51.83%, incumbent Lauren Boebert with 48.17%. While Frisch is currently in the lead, the New York Times projects Boebert to win.

8:28 p.m. – Bella Hammond: In a potential upset, Frisch takes the lead for Representative for District 3. Frisch currently holds 52.67% of the vote, with Boebert taking the remaining 47.33%.

U.S. Senate

Bennet: 55.44%

O’Dea: 42.1%

8:59 p.m. – Gabriella Isukh: Bennet received 55.86% of the votes, O’Dea concedes, according to Colorado Election Results.

8:41 p.m. – Gabriella Isukh: Joe O’Dea concedes: “We are very disappointed with tonight’s results… the outcome is a tough pill to swallow.”

7:36 p.m. – Gabriella Isukh: With large counties having the majority of their results in, NBC projects Bennet will win the 2022 Colorado Senate race.

7:31 p.m. – Gabriella Isukh: With over one million votes in, incumbent Michael Bennet is currently leading Joe O’Dea by over 190,000 votes.

7:11 p.m. – Gabriella Isukh: As the first poll results are coming in, Michael Bennet is currently leading in the race against Joe O’Dea with 311,978 votes.

Incumbent Micheal Bennet is seeking re-election for his third term in the US Senate while his GOP challenger, Joe O’Dea is seeking his first. According to Ballotpedia, O’Dea, CEO of a construction company, won the Republican primary held in June with 55.5% of the vote. Bennet won his Democratic primary by a wide margin.