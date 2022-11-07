Breaking NewsFeaturedNews

Boulder Police investigate reported gunfire near CU South

by Celia Frazier
by Celia Frazier
CUPD car outside of Farrand Hall

A CU Police Department vehicle parked outside of Farrand Hall on campus. (Robert Tann/CU Independent)

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, Boulder Police tweeted that they were responding to a “call of gunshots” in the 900 block of East Moorhead Circle.

Police said they took one adult man into custody, but there were no injuries and no threat to public safety at the time of their announcement.

The man, later identified as Jaron D. Eggert, 33, fired at least one gunshot outside, according to police. He was then detained by community members until police arrived on the scene, according to Boulder Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh.

An investigation following Monday’s events found that Eggert also fired a gun at another person in an apartment on Sunday night. Police were not notified of this crime until after Monday’s events and no one was injured.

Police charged Eggert with one felony count of attempted first degree assault, one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

East Moorhead Circle borders the CU South property, a mostly undeveloped parcel of land owned by the University of Colorado Boulder.

“The Boulder Police Department is thankful for the community members’ assistance with this incident,” Waugh said in a statement to the CU Independent.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Celia Frazier at celia.frazier@colorado.edu

Celia Frazier is studying journalism and Spanish at CU boulder. She enjoys covering news and environmental issues. When she's not writing, she enjoys hiking, climbing, and watching documentaries. This is her first semester with the CU Independent.

Read More

Firefighters contain grass fire north of Boulder after evacuating...

CU Board of Regents unanimously vote to censure member

CUPD responds to report of felony menacing, alert sent...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign