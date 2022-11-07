Boulder Police investigate reported gunfire near CU South

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, Boulder Police tweeted that they were responding to a “call of gunshots” in the 900 block of East Moorhead Circle.

Police said they took one adult man into custody, but there were no injuries and no threat to public safety at the time of their announcement.

The man, later identified as Jaron D. Eggert, 33, fired at least one gunshot outside, according to police. He was then detained by community members until police arrived on the scene, according to Boulder Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh.

An investigation following Monday’s events found that Eggert also fired a gun at another person in an apartment on Sunday night. Police were not notified of this crime until after Monday’s events and no one was injured.

Police charged Eggert with one felony count of attempted first degree assault, one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

East Moorhead Circle borders the CU South property, a mostly undeveloped parcel of land owned by the University of Colorado Boulder.

“The Boulder Police Department is thankful for the community members’ assistance with this incident,” Waugh said in a statement to the CU Independent.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Celia Frazier at celia.frazier@colorado.edu.