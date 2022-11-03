CU women’s basketball wins exhibition game against Adams State

The University of Colorado Boulder women’s basketball team kicked off their 2022-23 season with a decisive 75-48 win against the Adams State University Grizzlies. With many new faces on the team, Arizona transfer sophomore Aaronette Vonleh impressed and led the Buffs with 20 points in her CU debut.

“It was really refreshing to finally get all the jitters out in the first game with this team,” said Vonleh.

Colorado got off to a good start in the game, Vonleh got CU’s first points of the season with a layup off an Adams State turnover and Colorado quickly took the lead. With three minutes to go in the first quarter, the Buffaloes led by seven ahead, 16-9, after a layup by fifth-year guard Tayanna Jones, who led the team in rebounds with 16. Colorado ended the first quarter with a ten-point lead, 23-13.

Senior forward Quay Miller played well in a starting role, finishing with a double-double, 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Colorado’s height advantage was highly present in the matchup, as CU out-rebounded Adams State 52-24. With 55 seconds left in the second quarter, junior guard Frida Formann made Colorado’s a three, followed by another layup by Vonleh with ten seconds left on the clock, which gave the Buffs a 20-point advantage and a 46-26 lead going into the half.

The second half dragged for both teams. CU led by 20, so the bench got worked into the game to try different rotations. The second-half combined score was only 29-22, and with five minutes left in the third quarter, both teams had scored a measly six points. After a media timeout, a 3-pointer was made by freshman Jada Wynn, and the game heated up. The Buffaloes held a 61-38 lead ahead of the final quarter.

Head coach JR Payne was pleased with the opportunity the exhibition game provided to experiment with her team.

“Exhibition games are not meant to be beautiful, they’re meant to try different lineups, have people play different positions and get people into a uniform for the first time under the lights,” Payne said. “I’m proud of how we played, and we definitely have lots to build upon.”

Colorado played well in the paint with 48 points, and CU closed the game comfortably. The Buffaloes stretched their lead and, heading into the last seven minutes, led 67-40. Colorado’s final points came from an incredible 3-pointer from senior forward Charlotte Whittaker with a little over two minutes left on the clock, after which Adams State got six unanswered points. The last matchup against the Grizzlies ended 75-48 in favor of CU.

Another player who had a good first showing of the season for the Buffs was senior guard Jaylyn Sherrod, impressing against the Grizzlies with no turnovers in her 18 minutes on the court.

Payne looks forward to the season ahead after an overall positive showing.

“We have new roles, people, looks and things like that,” said Payne. “I love our team. I love the pieces we have. I think we have everything we need to be really successful this season.”

The women’s basketball team will return for their regular season opener against New Mexico State at the CU Events Center at noon on Monday, Nov. 7.