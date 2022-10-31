Things to do at CU – Week of Oct. 31

Happy Halloween, Buffs. As Halloween weekend wraps up, students at the University of Colorado Boulder will have the opportunity to welcome November with a host of fall events on campus.

Monday, Oct. 31

I love Mondays: Halloween trick-or-treats

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting an I Love Mondays weekly in the University Memorial Center (UMC). Each Monday, from 2 to 3 p.m., students will have the opportunity to learn more about the different departments and organizations that are available to students at CU Boulder.

I <3 Will Vill Halloween

Williams Village will be hosting a Halloween celebration on the Will Vill Lawn at 8 p.m. They’ll be playing games, eating Cosmo’s Pizza, and handing out stickers to the first 100 attendees.

Kreepy Kitt bash

The Kittredge dorms will also be hosting a Halloween celebration in the Kittredge Central Multipurpose Room at 8 p.m. They’ll be hosting karaoke, a cake walk, food and games.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

DIY Night: Candle making

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting another DIY night; this time, to make candles! The event will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. in UMC Room 330. Sign-up is required and space is limited.

Live music with CU Jam Society

The Connection in the UMC will host the CU Jam Society every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Grab your friends or make new ones while listening to live music from CU students.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Super Smash Bros tournament

Come show off your video game skills at the Connection in the University Memorial Center for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. The sign-up starts at 4 p.m. at the Connection front desk.

CU Archive Show: A journey through Colorado

Norlin Library and the International Film Series will be showing a collection of locally preserved films from throughout Colorado history, held by the CU Libraries’ Rare and Distinctive Collections. Locally-sourced films were primarily shot on 16mm film and feature rodeos, parades and more. There will be live musical accompaniment by Rodney Sauer. The event will be held in Muenzinger Auditorium Room E050 at 7:30 p.m.

Modern Japan: Pop culture and tradition

CU’s Japanese Language Program invites you to learn more about Japanese pop culture while making a nengajyo, a Japanese New Years’ card. The event will take place in Eaton Humanities Room 250 from 5:45 – 7:15 p.m. Sign-up is not required.

Student recital: November undergraduate, master’s and doctoral musician recitals

The students in the College of Music will be performing their degree-qualifying recitals in the Imig Music building. The recitals will proceed through Oct. 31 and are free of charge and available to all CU students and the public. The full schedule can be found here.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Buffalo Nites: Trivia night

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a Trivia Night in Kittredge Central Multipurpose Room at 7 p.m. There will be prizes for the top finishers.

Poker tournament

The Connection at the UMC will be hosting a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament at 7 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. at the Connection front desk. There will be prizes for top finishers!

Friday, Nov. 4

Extreme bowling

Exactly how it sounds: come and share a laugh at the University Memorial Center (UMC) for Extreme Bowling, where you will catch fellow students connecting over the fun of bowling!

Program Council Friday night film series

The Program Council will be hosting a screening of Top Gun: Maverick, free to all students on the big screen. All screenings are at Cristol Chemistry and Biochemistry, in Room 140 at 8 p.m.

Silent Disco

As a part of Buffs After Dark, Health Promotion will be hosting a Silent Disco at the Connection at the UMC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FiskEDM: Liquid sky

FiskEDM is officially back. Grab some friends for an affordable and visual EDM experience at Fiske Planetarium and Science Center. For more dates on future events click here.

For further information on events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

