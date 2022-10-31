Student government holds fall election kick-off on Farrand Field

At Farrand Field on Monday, Oct. 31, members of the University of Colorado Boulder Student Government (CUSG) election commission stood at tables encouraging students from across campus to vote in CUSG’s fall election.

Election commissioner Poornima Ramesh stood next to a table covered in boxes of pizza offered to students who cast votes in the election.

“This [election] is contested,” Ramesh said. “So your vote really does matter.”

A total of six candidates are running in this election, which runs until Nov. 4, with five representative-at-large seats up for grabs. CUSG representatives-at-large sit on the organization’s legislative council, which passes bills and resolutions impacting the campus groups and student organization CUSG funds.

The candidates are divided into three tickets: CU For All, Unity for All and Dedication.

Elizabeth Craig and Kelly Clingan are the candidates representing CU 4 All, running on a platform of inclusiveness, safety and transparency.

Hector Guerrero and Trent Devine make up Unity 4 All. Their campaign focuses on mental health awareness, sexual assault awareness and food insecurity.

Brendan Church and Raya Patel are running under the Dedication ticket, promising to improve mental health, decrease financial, social and academic pressures and promote more inclusion on campus.

At a recent debate, all three tickets presented their plans to improve student mental health, prevent sexual misconduct and improve communication between university and CUSG officials.

Ramesh said she expected a total of 400 people to attend the election kick-off, with more casting their votes online and at polling stations around campus throughout the week.

Students can speak with CUSG members at polling stations at the UMC, the Rec Center and the underpass next to Fiske Planetarium starting on Tuesday.

Voting ends on Friday, Nov. 4. Students can cast their votes online through BuffPortal.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.