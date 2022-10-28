Police respond to armed robbery at apartment complex on Colorado and 30th

Boulder Police responded to an armed robbery at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue shortly before midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.

Boulder and University of Colorado Boulder Police published alerts warning of the armed robbery at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to CU Boulder Sophomore Henry Wallace, who was at the scene, the two suspects were at a Halloween party in the apartment complex when they produced a weapon and demanded a partygoer give them his valuables.

After asking for the valuables, the pair attempted to flee the scene. Police are still looking for one suspect, described as a high-school-aged male and about five feet 10 inches in height. Another suspect was initially mentioned in the first alert sent out by police, but was not referred to in the second.

An officer at the scene said no one was injured during the reported robbery. Police asked residents to stay away from the area at the time.

Around 1:20 p.m., officials announced police had “cleared” the scene near 2900 Colorado Ave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

