Things to do at CU: Week of Oct. 23

It’s Homecoming and Halloween week, which means there are plenty of events for the CU community, including painting classes, film screenings, and free basketball game tickets.

Monday, Oct. 24

Homecoming kick-off

Join CU Student Government to kick off homecoming week on Farrand Field at 11 a.m. Snarf’s Sandwiches will be offering free food and CUSG will be handing out free merchandise. A BuffOne card is required upon entry, but the event is free for all students.

Campus green tour

Join the CU Environmental Center for a tour of all things green at CU! Learn all about sustainability on campus, from pollinator gardens to bike repair stations and on-campus recycling facilities. This small-group tour will meet at the UMC room 355. Registration is required here.

Guest recital: The power of musical language

The CU College of Music will be hosting guest musician Yoon Joo Hwang to explore the works of several modern Korean composers through a lecture and a recital on bassoon, viola, and piano. Hwang, who is an assistant professor of bassoon at the University of Central Florida, will discuss the impact of Korean composers on Western Music in the Imig Music Hall Room S102 at 7:30 p.m. Register here.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Senior sunrise

All seniors should join CU Student Affairs and Senior Class Council for an early-morning homecoming celebration with breakfast served by Cafe Mexicali. Students will be able to pick up their limited-edition senior t-shirts upon arrival. BuffOne and registration are required here.

International game night

ALTEC is hosting a game night for students interested in playing games in different languages from around the world! Join faculty and students from CU’s world language departments in Hellems Room 159 at 3:30 p.m.

Black students & faculty mixer

The Center for African & American Studies will be hosting its monthly mixer in Macky Auditorium Room 117. Join fellow black undergraduate and graduate students and faculty to build community and discover networking opportunities at 4:30 p.m.

Multicultural greek organization open house

The Multicultural Greek Council will be hosting an open house in the Glenn Miller Ballroom at the UMC to learn more about each multicultural greek organization, that will be there to present their organizations. Registration is not required; the event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wellness Wednesday: A safe Halloween

Join CU Health and Wellness Services for a workshop on testing your knowledge on drink sizes and how to have a safe night out. Meet at the UMC underpass at 2 p.m. Registration is not required.

Chinese painting workshop

CU’s Chinese Language Program will be holding a Chinese painting workshop for beginners to learn more about the traditional art. The workshop will be hosted by Professor Ping Xu in Ketchum Room 1B71 at 3:30 p.m.

Kitchen table

The Center for Inclusion and Social Change will be hosting a community gathering for students identifying as women of color to help them navigate a predominantly white university. The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the C4C Room N320.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Homecoming: Let the good times roam

For students and alumni, it’s time for the CU community to reconnect. This year’s celebration will happen virtually and in-person for events such as Alumni Awards, Buffs on Tap, career panels and much more through the weekend. Register here.

Homecoming: Free rec day

Bouldering, skating and fitness classes will be free on Thursday to celebrate homecoming! You must be an existing rec student member. BuffOne is required to enter.

Halloween at the Hub

Join the CU School of Engineering for the launch event for the new Engineering Success Center, located in the new North Wing of the Engineering Center at 3 p.m.!

Homecoming: Senior night

Senior Class Council will be hosting an event for seniors at the Byron R. White Club at Folsom Field with a cash bar and free Pasta Jay’s. The event starts at 5 p.m. Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol.

Guided paint glass

CU’s Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a guided painting class for beginners and experienced artists alike at the North Dining Room at the UMC at 7 p.m. CSI will be partnering with traveling studio Tracy’s Traveling Art to engage with your peers. Registration is required; register here.

Friday, Oct. 28

Halloween glow games

Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a glowing party of games like cornhole, mini golf, ping pong and shuffleboard at the UMC’s Glenn Miller Ballroom. Costumes are encouraged! The games begin at 6 p.m.

“Hill”oween

CU Student Affairs will be hosting a Halloween celebration on the Hill! Meet at Beach Park at 6 p.m. for a showing of Hocus Pocus, free food, and pumpkin carving. Costumes are encouraged.

Free Nuggets tickets: Buffs after dark

CU’s Center for Student Involvement will be giving out free tickets to the Denver Nuggets game this Friday night against the Utah Jazz. Tickets will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. at the CSI office (UMC 330) while supplies last. If you are attending the game with a friend, pick up tickets together. BuffOne required.

Homecoming: Discount night at Japango

Japango is helping CU celebrate homecoming with discounted rolls and drinks and a secret menu starting at 7 p.m.!

Diverse music concert

CU Presents will be performing a concert of music from around the world. The event will be live streamed here. The concert will also be in-person at 7:30 p.m. in Imig Music Hall.

Program Council: “Bodies Bodies Bodies” film screening

This week’s film screening will be of the new A24 film Bodies Bodies Bodies starring Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson! The screening will be held in Cristol Chemistry Room 140 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Tailgate with the dean

Get ready for the football game against Arizona State at Sewall Field with the Dean of Students about two hours before the game!

Engineering homecoming tailgate

CU’s College of Engineering and Applied Science will be hosting its fourth annual engineering homecoming tailgate this week at the Engineering Center at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Student recitals

Students from various programs in the CU College of Music will be performing recitals all day Sunday. For more information, click here.

Free Rocky Horror Picture Show tickets (21 and up Only)

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running release in film history, featuring a shadow cast and audience participation. Pick up your ticket starting at 10 a.m. in UMC 330. The show will be at 7 p.m. at the Boulder Theater.



