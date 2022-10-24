Homecoming week kicks off on Farrand Field

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government (CUSG) has opened Homecoming Spirit Week with its Homecoming Kickoff on Farrand Field on Monday. The event included free sandwiches and a limited edition Homecoming t-shirt for attendees as well as a visit from CU Boulder’s mascot, Chip.

Homecoming at the university aims to bring together current CU Boulder students and faculty with alumni from around the globe in a campus-wide celebration.

CUSG’s Homecoming and Athletics Chair Teal Wall said she has noticed an increased turnout compared to last year’s events.

“It does feel different this year,” she said. “I think more people are starting to feel more comfortable coming out after COVID.”

Wall also said she believes this week is an opportunity for students to see their fees, which are collected alongside tuition, getting used to create fun, inclusive events for the community.

“There will be different food and activities at all the events,” she said. “We just want to get the word out so everyone can see their fees going to something.”

Freshman Kayla Anderson said this event was the beginning of her first homecoming experience.

“I’ve seen all sorts of posters and exciting things going on,” she said. “I love the Halloween theme this year, I’m excited.”

CUSG is holding more events throughout the week, including the Homecoming Concert on Wednesday and the Pearl Street Pep Rally on Friday. The week will be rounded off with the Halloween-themed Homecoming Football game this weekend.

More information can be found on the homecoming events website and on Instagram.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Lara Bradley at labr9000@colorado.edu.