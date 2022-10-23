Colorado struggles with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of No. 1 UCLA

It was a challenging game for the University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s soccer team on Oct. 20 at Prentup Field. The 1,256 attendees watched as CU struggled to resist UCLA’s offense, losing 6-0. The final score made the Buffs look worse than how they played on the day. This was the second consecutive game in which the Buffs failed to find the net after the previous 2-0 defeat against the Arizona Wildcats, the first game in which Colorado went goalless.

The game got off to the worst start possible for CU. Just over a minute into the game, UCLA took the lead in their first attack of the game with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box by UCLA’s Reilyn Turner.

Early in the game, the Buffaloes crossed the ball into the box at every opportunity. Though most were dealt with easily by UCLA’s defense, one found fifth-year forward Kayleigh Webb, but her shot found the crossbar and CU never had a better chance for a goal. If Colorado scored, they might have been able to play a closer game and defend without worrying about having to get level. Despite this good goal-scoring opportunity, UCLA took control of the match and limited CU’s attempts.

The UCLA Bruins put three more goals past CU in the first half. Sixteen minutes in, UCLA doubled their lead with another shot from distance. In the 27th minute, the ball rebounded off a Bruins free-kick and fell nicely for Turner to score UCLA’s third goal. With a well-worked goal, UCLA scored the last of their first-half blitz at the 32-minute mark.

“At the end of the day, it’s one game,” said head coach Danny Sanchez. “It stings. It hurts, but they are the number one team in the country for a reason.”

For the entirety of the first half, the Buffaloes lacked a defensive bite. They watched as UCLA moved the ball around and switched play, creating space in CU’s defense. This was improved in the second half when Colorado challenged more for the ball and pressed UCLA’s play from the back but ultimately only saw the score line get worse.

The Bruins caught the Buffs off guard with a counterattack in the 62nd minute. Turner provided an assist to cap off her performance and kill off any hope Colorado had of coming away with a result. Seven minutes later, UCLA scored the last goal of the match with a fantastic volley from a completely unmarked Bruins player.

Although the 6-0 final score flattered UCLA, the Buffs were outplayed. They ended the game outshot 20 to six. Only two of CU’s six shots were on target compared to 11 for the Bruins. This bad result lowers CU further in the Pac-12 standings, where they are currently only ahead of Oregon and Oregon State.

“We don’t have any time, we can’t get caught up in RPI or standings, we have to get caught up in playing better, working for each other on and off the ball,” said Sanchez, looking ahead to the next match.

The Buffaloes looked to rebound Sunday, Oct. 23, when CU hosted the No.15 University of Southern California at home at Prentup Field.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Vittorio Bongioanni at vibo8988@colorado.edu.

Contact CU Independent Staff Photographer Rachel Glazer at rachel.glazer@colorado.edu.