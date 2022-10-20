Buffs look toward second win at Oregon State this weekend

After a dreadful 0-5 start, the Colorado Buffaloes secured their first win of the season on Saturday in exciting fashion. It was the first win for new head coach Mike Sanford, who rose up from his offensive coordinator position after Karl Dorrell and Chris Wilson were let go. The Buffs kept the game close all afternoon, and with great defense were able to pull out their maiden win of the season in overtime against the University of California. After being the last Division 1 football team without a win, the energy and effort brought in by Coach Stanford played a huge role in beating Cal 20-13.



Now, with a win under their belt, the Buffs travel to Corvallis, Oregon, this Saturday to match up against Oregon State. Currently, the 5-2 Beavers are favored to win, but Colorado looks to take their winning momentum with them and hope for another upset.



In his press conference on Tuesday, Head Coach Mike Sanford said, “I felt like defensively we executed with unbelievable energy and emotion and I think the execution was very good. Offensively our energy and emotions went through the roof, but the execution took a slight step back, so that’s what this week has been about.”



In their win, however, the Buffs suffered some injuries with running back Deion Smith having to be carted off the field, as well as quarterback Owen McCown being replaced by J.T. Shrout after taking a few big hits from the Cal defense. McCown went 13/21 for 104 yards and an interception in his time on the field on Saturday, while Shrout was 8/12 with 69 yards and the game-winning touchdown as the backup.



“We continue to get positive news on Deion Smith, all leading towards a very likely return,” Sanford said as to whether Smith will be playing this weekend.

As for his quarterback situation, Coach said, “Owen was able to suit up and practice in a limited manner today, but that will ultimately be a game time decision.”



The Buffaloes’ defense played their best game of the year, holding Cal to 13 points, compared to the games giving up 40+ points to teams like Arizona, Minnesota and UCLA. By holding the Golden Bears to a stagnant offense, the Buffs’ defense led by new coordinator Gerald Chatman look to keep the pressure up against the Beavers this weekend.

Coach Mike Sanford looks to grab another win this weekend with a 1-0 start to his career as head coach.

“I woke up at about 4:30 on Monday morning and just shifted my mind towards what we can do to prepare our players physically, emotionally and mentally,” he said. “We have an entire plan in place… it’s really about getting their bodies and minds in a great spot to go perform at a high level.”



The Buffs square up against the Oregon State Beavers on the PAC-12 Network at 6 p.m. MST on Saturday, October 22 at Reser Stadium.





