CUPD investigating reported sexual assault on East Campus, increasing patrols

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of a reported sexual assault.

Students who have experienced a traumatic incident can contact free and confidential support resources through the University of Colorado Boulder’s Office of Victim Assistance on their website or by calling 303-492-8855.

Moving to End Sexual Assault provides support to survivors in the broader Boulder area. Information on their resources can be found here or by calling 303-443-7300.

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department(CUPD) is investigating a report of sexual assault near the Institute for Behavioral Genetics, on CU Boulder’s East Campus.

In a message sent to all university community members, CUPD said the reported assault took place around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

According to the report, which was sent out close to 3 a.m. on Oct. 18, the man approached a woman and struck her and then proceeded to sexually assault the woman.

In the message, police described the suspect as “a tall, white or light-skinned male with a long, dark beard, wearing several layers of clothing. The suspect was also wearing what is described as work-style gloves with removable fingertips.”

The Institute for Behavioral Genetics is located off of 30th Street, just across from Scott Carpenter Park.

Police are still searching for the suspect. CUPD encourages anyone with information to call (303) 492-6666, and reference case number 2022-1782.

According to CUPD’s crime dashboards, which track calls for service and reports filed by officers, five other “sex offenses” have been reported to police in the past 90 days. The current dashboard has not yet been updated with this latest incident.

In a statement provided to the CU Independent, CUPD Public Information Officer Christine Mahoney said police would be increasing patrols on East Campus as staffing allows.

“The part of East Campus where this incident occurred is largely made up of professional and research offices mostly used by staff, faculty and graduate students,” she said in the statement.

Mahoney directed students towards additional safety resources encouraged by the university, like the Guardian Mobile Safety App and CU Night Ride.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

