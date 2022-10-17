Things to do at CU – Week of Oct. 17

As midterms come to a close, reach out to your friends and begin to relax while participating in events hosted in and around the University of Colorado Boulder.

Monday, Oct. 17

Transfer Info Tabling | National Transfer Student Week

The University Memorial Center (UMC) at 10 a.m. will be hosting a table inside for students who want to learn more about National Transfer Student Week.

I Love Mondays: Mac and cheese bar

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting an I Love Mondays weekly in the University Memorial Center (UMC). Each Monday from 2 – 3 p.m. students will have the opportunity to learn more about the different departments and organizations that are available to students at CU Boulder.

Campus Green Tour

CU Boulder will be hosting a series of small guided tours to show students certain features that make our campus one of the most sustainable campuses nationally. On this tour, students will have the opportunity to walk all around campus and get a glimpse into the facilities that ensure sustainability here at CU Boulder. Registration is required for this event at this link.

Ping Pong Tournament

Want to show off your ping-pong skills? Come by The Connection’s front desk at 6 p.m. and sign up to test your skills in the ping pong tournament, top finishers will receive prizes.

Student Recital: October Undergraduate, Master’s and Doctoral musician recitals

The students in the College of Music will be performing their degree-qualifying recitals in the Imig Music building. The recitals will proceed through Oct. 31 and are free of charge and available to all CU students and the public. The full schedule can be found here.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Ability/Disability in the Campus Community

From 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. join the Ability and Disability in the Campus Community for a discussion on affinity spaces for disability communities in the Center for Community, Abrams Lounge.

RHA Popcorn, Painting and Pumpkins

Come by Kittredge Central and relax with friends while eating popcorn, painting pumpkins and watching Halloween-inspired movies, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Live Music with CU Jam Society

The Connection in the University Memorial Center will host the CU Jam Society every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Grab your friends or make new ones while listening to live music from CU students.

Wednesday, Oct 19

Culture Crawl: OVERVIEW OF EVENTS

Join CU Boulder for their 2nd annual Culture Crawl! The plethora of events are free and accessible for all students. All events will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19 beginning at 10 a.m, in a variety of different buildings at CU. A mural quest, a LEGO themed scavenger and art making are a few of the events hosted throughout the day. Browse the events by location here.

Super Smash Bros Tournament

Come show off your video game skills at the Connection in the University Memorial Center for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. The sign-up starts at 4 p.m. at front desk.

Pumpkin Painting: Journey Leader Meet & Greet

Journey Leaders will be hosting a Q&A for new students and fellow buffs who want to become more involved in their school community. The event will have pumpkin crafts, food and a chance to win some CU merch.

Thursday, Oct. 20

RHA Will Vill Tie Dying

Williams Village will be hosting a complimentary tie dye for all students who want a new shirt! The event is from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. outside of Williams Village Field.

Buffalo Nites: Capture the Flag

The Center for Student Involvement and the Residence Hall Association will be hosting a friendly game of capture the flag in the center of CU Boulder’s campus from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Students at the end of the game will be provided with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Friday, Oct. 21

Pumpkin-Palooza

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting an array of events for students who want to celebrate the fall season. From 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The University Memorial Center (UMC) students and the boulder community can pick and paint pumpkins as well as figure out their way through a corn maze.

Feel Good Fridays

The CU Art Museum will be hosting Feel Good Fridays where students can relax and learn more about mindfulness and the work of art.

DIY Night: Pumpkin painting

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a Halloween-themed get-together for all students from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The University Memorial Center. Take time out of the week to hang out and get crafty with friends and fellow buffs for some pumpkin painting.

Extreme Bowling

Exactly how it sounds: come and share a laugh at the University Memorial Center (UMC) for Extreme Bowling, where you will catch fellow students connecting over the fun of bowling!

Diverse Music Concert

At 7:30 p.m. the Imig Music Ensemble Hall will be streaming a live concert. The link to the event is here.

For further information on events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

