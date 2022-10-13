EntertainmentFeaturedPearl StreetPhoto GalleryVisuals

Boulder’s Mural Festival provides a self guided walking tour down Pearl Street Mall

by Io Hartman
Mural by Gregg Deal sits in an alleyway between 14th and 15th St on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)

On the first weekend of October, Street Wise Arts, a nonprofit arts organization, hosted “Street Wise Boulder,” a mural festival featuring twenty artists’ work. The festival was open to everyone, from CU students exploring Pearl Street to patrons of local businesses.

The festival featured a variety of free events including guided walking and e-bike tours, live mural painting, artist talks, an art party, artist workshops and a film screening with Denver Digerati. Although the festival reached its end on Oct. 2, a self-guided walking tour is still accessible to the public.

Street Wise Arts provided a map for the self-guided tour. (Courtesy of Street Wise Arts)

Artists were spray painting or greeting viewers in front of their works on some days of the festival. Their art still remains on the streets of Boulder for all to view.

A mural by Kendall Kippley is painted along the side of the second and third story of a balcony between 10th and 11th St in on Pearl Street Mall. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)

Street Wise Arts is supported by the Boulder Arts Commission, Boulder City Council, the Boulder Country Arts Alliance, The Denver Foundation, The Community Foundation of Boulder County and Colorado Creative Industries. They receive funding from grants from the Boulder Arts Commission and the Challenge America Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

A mural by Gabriel Sanchez sits in an alleyway between 14th and 15th St on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Sept. 29, 2022. . (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)

Murals by Gregg Deal, Gabriel Sanchez and Shannon Galpin sit in an alleyway between 14th and 15th St on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)

Below is a complete list of the artists featured in the mural festival:

A.L Grime, Austin Zucchini-Fowler, Cante Eagle Horse, Ciara Bourne, Deep Space Drive-In, George F. Baker III, Jessica Moon Bernstein-Schiano, Juls Mendoza, Joseph Jimenez, Justin DeCou, Koco Collab  Leilani Nobuko Derr, Maddison Chaffer, Onecho, Pat Milbery, Randy Segura, Sandra Fettingis and Sandi Calistro, Valerie Rose, Waveform, Zoelie Saez and Abram Aleo.

A mural sits on the corner of 19th and Pearl Street on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during the Street Wise Boulder Mural Festival. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)
A mural that says "name and space" sits on the corner of 19th and Pearl Street on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during the Street Wise Boulder Mural Festival. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)
Murals sit in an ally on the outside of Boulder's Pedestrian Shops on the Pearl Street Mall for the Street Wise Mural Festival on Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)
A mural by Kendall Kippley is painted along the side of the second and third story of a balcony between 10th and 11th St in on Pearl Street Mall. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)
A mural on the outside of Boulder's Lolitas Market on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Sept. 29, 2022. (Tyler Onstad-Cran/CU Independent)

 

