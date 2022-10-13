On the first weekend of October, Street Wise Arts, a nonprofit arts organization, hosted “Street Wise Boulder,” a mural festival featuring twenty artists’ work. The festival was open to everyone, from CU students exploring Pearl Street to patrons of local businesses.

The festival featured a variety of free events including guided walking and e-bike tours, live mural painting, artist talks, an art party, artist workshops and a film screening with Denver Digerati. Although the festival reached its end on Oct. 2, a self-guided walking tour is still accessible to the public.

Artists were spray painting or greeting viewers in front of their works on some days of the festival. Their art still remains on the streets of Boulder for all to view.

Street Wise Arts is supported by the Boulder Arts Commission, Boulder City Council, the Boulder Country Arts Alliance, The Denver Foundation, The Community Foundation of Boulder County and Colorado Creative Industries. They receive funding from grants from the Boulder Arts Commission and the Challenge America Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Below is a complete list of the artists featured in the mural festival:

A.L Grime, Austin Zucchini-Fowler, Cante Eagle Horse, Ciara Bourne, Deep Space Drive-In, George F. Baker III, Jessica Moon Bernstein-Schiano, Juls Mendoza, Joseph Jimenez, Justin DeCou, Koco Collab Leilani Nobuko Derr, Maddison Chaffer, Onecho, Pat Milbery, Randy Segura, Sandra Fettingis and Sandi Calistro, Valerie Rose, Waveform, Zoelie Saez and Abram Aleo.

