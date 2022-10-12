CUPD responds to report of felony menacing, alert sent via email

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department(CUPD) responded to a report of felony menacing at the Marine Court Apartments, part of graduate and family housing, at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Police said the suspect threatened a person while attempting to steal a bike, saying he had a hammer. The suspect fled on foot and the bike was left at the scene with its lock destroyed, according to police.

The CU Boulder Alerts system sent out a safety alert to community members via email at 1:49 a.m. on Oct. 12, over two hours after police responded to the report.

In the message, officials said the report met the requirements for the second level of the updated alert system, a safety alert, which is issued via email for crimes committed on or near campus.

Police described the subject as a white male in his mid-30s, about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with a thin build and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

CU Boulder Police are asking any community members with information to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 and reference case 2022-1717.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

