Buffs return home to secure their first two Pac-12 wins of the season

For the second week of October, the Colorado women’s soccer team returned home to Prentup Field, following a loss and a tie during their games on the road in Washington. With two home games, they earned their first Pac-12 wins of the season against the Oregon State University Beavers on Oct. 6 and the University of Oregon Ducks on Oct. 9.

The first game against the Oregon State University Beavers on Oct. 6 started off with equal pressure from both offenses, combined with rigid defending from the backlines. The Buffs forwards had multiple scoring opportunities, racking up a total of 11 shots in the first half. In the first few minutes, forward Civana Kuhlmann had a one-on-one with the Beaver keeper, dribbling the ball far into the box, only to have her shot miraculously saved. Despite a moment of frustration, Kuhlmann channeled that energy into determination and scored a solid goal from the top of the box in the 26th minute of the match. With the assistance of teammate Jenny Beyer, Kuhlmann got the ball over the heads of four Beavers players and finished under pressure.

A few minutes later, Kuhlmann possessed another pass at the top of the Beaver box and relayed it to junior forward Shyra James, who scores the Buffs’ second goal of the game. In the 49th minute, midfielder Juliauna Hayward sent the ball across the top of the Beavers’ goal box, finding forward Kayleigh Webb in front of the net. Webb shot the ball through the legs of a Beaver defender and into the top left corner of the goal, giving the Buffs a 3-0 lead.

Although the Buffs had a significant lead at the start of the second half, the Beavers kept the energy high and continued to challenge the Buffs across the field. Only about ten minutes after Webb’s goal, the Beavers scored their first goal of the match in the 57th minute. The momentum began to favor the Beavers, forcing the Buffs to focus energy on their defense. The Beavers managed to score their second goal off of a penalty kick in the 79th minute, closing the Buffs lead to 3-2. However, the game eventually ended in a close win for the Buffs.

Two days later on Oct. 9, the Buffs faced their next opponents, the University of Oregon Ducks. This game brought in a huge crowd, and Ralphie even made an appearance to kick off the first half.

Compared to previous games, the Buffs’ midfield appeared more connected with the backline, creating several opportunities for their forwards. Senior midfielder Amaya Gonzalez did an excellent job of stretching out the Buffs’ formation and penetrating the sidelines. Defender Hannah Sharts worked with goalie Dani Hansen to move the Buffs’ defense and shut down any potential opportunities for the Ducks to score.

Forwards James and Kuhlmann had multiple opportunities to score in the first half, but the top-ranked Ducks goalkeeper prevented any shots from crossing her goal line. Regardless of the saved shots, the chemistry between James and Kuhlmann proved critical in both matches this week.

“Playing up top with Shyra is special because I know if I get the ball to her, then it’s going in the back of the net,” Kuhlmann said.

The Buffs remained in control the majority of the second half with constant pressure from the forwards. In one remarkable play, midfielder Jenny Beyer sent a corner-kick into the Ducks’ goal box, which James sent straight into the net. However, the referee ruled no goal, after calling a penalty for the Buffs. This decision resulted in immense frustration from the CU crowd and coaching staff; however, the team remained collected and focused on the game in front of them.

This composure paid off in the 73rd minute when Kuhlmann capitalized on a penalty kick, sending a shot past the Ducks keeper and into the left of the net. Then, with a foul for the Ducks, the Buffs had the opportunity for an indirect kick to the top of their opponent’s goal box. Kuhlmann took the kick, but an Oregon defender’s hand blocked her shot, resulting in a penalty kick. This goal put the Buffs up to 1-0 with about twenty minutes left for the game. With active coaching from the Buffs sideline and outstanding defending, the team maintained their lead, ending in a win over the Ducks 1-0.

“Our back five players were dynamite today,” said head coach Danny Sanchez after the match. “[This game] was a fair result for us and a good momentum-builder as we get ready for Arizona next week”.

The Buffs will travel to the University of Arizona for their next match on Friday, Oct. 14 and then will return home to Prentup Field to face the University of California Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Sophie McKeown at sophia.mckeown@colorado.edu.