CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford

It was always going to be a tough game for the University of Colorado Boulder women’s volleyball team at the CU Events Center on Friday, Oct. 7. Although the team has had a good start to the season, #8 ranked Stanford provided easily the biggest challenge of the season so far. CU’s hope would be that their home form, where CU was still unbeaten, would prevail and could cause an upset, but despite giving Stanford a close match the Buffs were not able to avoid three sets to one loss against the Stanford Cardinal.

“Obviously Stanford is a very good team, one of the best in the country,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney. “We played well and were toe to toe, and the match could have gone either way”.

The first set answered some of the questions the fans might have had. Stanford was the better team, they looked more physical and more ready. Still, CU had a great start and though the Buffaloes were struggling to get something at every turn, defensively they were solid. The team showed spirit with impressive digs and got the early lead. Things changed when Stanford started scoring without reply: the already struggling attack disappeared, and the defensive spirit showed earlier evaporated. Stanford’s 14 points without a Colorado answer ensured that the first set was no contest, and the Buffaloes fell 25-13.

Playing Stanford like they were any other team wasn’t an option. Colorado played smartly with sophomore setter Taylor Simpson distributing the play evenly, and as often as possible, CU exploited Stanford’s mistakes. Defensively, the Buffs played their hearts out. This was the only route to victory for CU, who were at their best in the second set.

“They obviously are a very physical team,” Simpson explained. “It’s a big block on everyone, so I think spreading out makes it just a teensy bit harder for them to guess where I’m going to go.”

After a bad first set, CU composed themselves and showed what they are capable of in the second set. It featured CU’s first ace of the match, had outside hitter Lexi Hadrych’s many powerful kills and was led by redshirt junior middle blocker Alexia Kuehl. The blocks stymied Stanford’s offense. At one point, the ball got stuck on the jumbotron. The Buffaloes took the second set, 25-20, and showed they are more than capable of playing against any team.

The third set was frustrating for the Buffs. After briefly getting ahead, the teams started trading points and as the Buffs’ lower-than-usual hit percentage suggests, they often had to take many swings to finally break down Stanford. As Colorado fell behind, the team needed to find a run to close in on Stanford but as time passed, CU’s run wasn’t coming. It seemed like CU was always trailing by one or two points.

Colorado, in the fourth set, again came out looking energetic and held a lead halfway through the set. However, Stanford was matching CU’s energy. CU put together a three-point scoring run pushing them ahead 15-10, but Stanford came back from a time out with a four-point run of their own.

As the match closed, Stanford found themselves ahead. CU didn’t give up though: a triple ace by Taylor Simpson gave CU a 23-22 lead and forced Stanford to call a time out. Much like the end of the third set, Stanford came out of the timeout strong, winning the fourth set, 25-23, and the match.

“It sucks to lose,” said Simpson. “It sucks to lose at home, but I don’t really view this match as a tough loss. Stanford is a really good team, and I think we played really well against them.”

