CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford

by Vittorio Bongioanni
Redshirt junior middle blocker Alexia Kuehl cheers for the CU women’s volleyball team on the sidelines during the game against Stanford. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

It was always going to be a tough game for the University of Colorado Boulder women’s volleyball team at the CU Events Center on Friday, Oct. 7.  Although the team has had a good start to the season, #8 ranked Stanford provided easily the biggest challenge of the season so far. CU’s hope would be that their home form, where CU was still unbeaten, would prevail and could cause an upset, but despite giving Stanford a close match the Buffs were not able to avoid three sets to one loss against the Stanford Cardinal.

“Obviously Stanford is a very good team, one of the best in the country,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney. “We played well and were toe to toe, and the match could have gone either way”. 

Sophomore setter Taylor Simpson looks towards the ball after diving towards it during the game against Stanford on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The first set answered some of the questions the fans might have had. Stanford was the better team, they looked more physical and more ready. Still, CU had a great start and though the Buffaloes were struggling to get something at every turn, defensively they were solid. The team showed spirit with impressive digs and got the early lead. Things changed when Stanford started scoring without reply: the already struggling attack disappeared, and the defensive spirit showed earlier evaporated. Stanford’s 14 points without a Colorado answer ensured that the first set was no contest, and the Buffaloes fell 25-13.

Playing Stanford like they were any other team wasn’t an option. Colorado played smartly with sophomore setter Taylor Simpson distributing the play evenly, and as often as possible, CU exploited Stanford’s mistakes. Defensively, the Buffs played their hearts out. This was the only route to victory for CU, who were at their best in the second set.   

Senior middle blocker Sterling Parker hits the ball during the game against Stanford on Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

“They obviously are a very physical team,” Simpson explained. “It’s a big block on everyone, so I think spreading out makes it just a teensy bit harder for them to guess where I’m going to go.” 

After a bad first set, CU composed themselves and showed what they are capable of in the second set. It featured CU’s first ace of the match, had outside hitter Lexi Hadrych’s many powerful kills and was led by redshirt junior middle blocker Alexia Kuehl. The blocks stymied Stanford’s offense. At one point, the ball got stuck on the jumbotron. The Buffaloes took the second set, 25-20, and showed they are more than capable of playing against any team.

Head coach Jesse Mahoney talks with players of the women’s volleyball team during a timeout on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Taken at the CU Events Center during the game against Stanford University. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The third set was frustrating for the Buffs. After briefly getting ahead, the teams started trading points and as the Buffs’ lower-than-usual hit percentage suggests, they often had to take many swings to finally break down Stanford. As Colorado fell behind, the team needed to find a run to close in on Stanford but as time passed, CU’s run wasn’t coming. It seemed like CU was always trailing by one or two points.

Colorado, in the fourth set, again came out looking energetic and held a lead halfway through the set. However, Stanford was matching CU’s energy. CU put together a three-point scoring run pushing them ahead 15-10, but Stanford came back from a time out with a four-point run of their own.

As the match closed, Stanford found themselves ahead. CU didn’t give up though: a triple ace by Taylor Simpson gave CU a 23-22 lead and forced Stanford to call a time out. Much like the end of the third set, Stanford came out of the timeout strong, winning the fourth set, 25-23, and the match.

The Colorado women’s volleyball team meet on the court during the second set on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

“It sucks to lose,” said Simpson. “It sucks to lose at home, but I don’t really view this match as a tough loss. Stanford is a really good team, and I think we played really well against them.” 

CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Graduate student setter Brynna Deluzio serves the ball to Stanford at the CU Events Center on Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Despite a small student section turnout, the other stands were filled with parents and families for both CU and Stanford. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Graduate student outside hitter Lexi Hadrych pauses while looking towards the ball on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the CU Events Center. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Junior outside hitter Maya Tabron serves the ball during the second set of the game versus Stanford on Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Senior middle blocker Sterling Parker cheers after scoring during the game against Stanford on Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Teams meet for a timeout during the game at the CU Events Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Senior defense specialist Katie Lougeay reaches for the ball during the game at the CU Events Center. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Senior middle blocker Sterling Parker hits the ball during the game against Stanford on Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Junior defensive specialist Morgan Riddle cheers after the CU women's volleyball team scores against Stanford on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
Redshirt junior middle blocker Alexia Kuehl cheers during the game against Stanford. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
The women's volleyball team shake hands with Stanford after losing the game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
CU finally suffers first home loss against #8 Stanford
The women's volleyball team stand in front of the student section after losing the game to Stanford on Oct. 7, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Vittorio Bongioanni is a journalism major, He is in his first year at CU Boulder, and therefore this is his first year with the CU Independent. He is a Brazilian with a passion for sports, languages and food.

