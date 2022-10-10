Missing Boulder teenager found safe nine days after being reported missing

Police located missing Boulder teenager Chloe Campbell at a residence in Thornton at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Campbell, 14, appears to be unharmed and is now being medically evaluated, Herold said in a press conference Monday evening.

An investigation into Campbell’s disappearance is still underway.

“While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family,” Herold said.

Campbell was last seen at Boulder High School on Friday, Sept. 30, just a block north of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Main Campus, according to a press release published on Oct. 8. Investigators believed Campbell was a runaway, according to the original release.

Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said the Boulder Police Department(BPD) first became aware of Campbell’s disappearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 when her father filed a report.

According to Redfearn, police didn’t issue an Amber Alert at this time because the case didn’t meet the criteria for an alert, as they believed Campbell was a runaway and hadn’t been abducted. Investigators grew increasingly concerned about her safety because they believed she didn’t have access to money or her medication. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and police planned to issue a “missing and endangered person” alert if she wasn’t located Monday.

Redfearn said social media activity aided in the process of finding Campbell.

Police don’t believe Campbell was held against her will.

Some details are still being withheld to protect the integrity of a potential investigation and respect the teenager’s privacy, according to Herold. Campbell’s family has been contacted by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

