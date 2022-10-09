Things to do at CU: Week of Oct. 9

With a wide array of events for all interests, here’s the latest on what you can get involved in this week at the university.

Monday, Oct. 10

Mindful Pumpkin Painting

Join the Center for Health Promotion to paint some pumpkins and learn about how participating in creative activities such as this can improve your mental health. Meet in Wardenburg Health Center Room 321 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Halloween Trivia Night

The Connection at the UMC is hosting biweekly trivia nights throughout the semester, and this week, the theme is Halloween! The contest is free to enter and open to individuals and teams, with prizes for the top finishers. Sign-up will begin at 6 p.m. at the Connection front desk.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Queers and Cakes

Join the Pride Office for an event designed for queer students to discuss aspects of LGBTQ+ life with their peers! Meet at the C4C Room N320 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for connection with peers and a slice of cake from a local bakery.

Billiards Tournament

The Connection at the UMC will be hosting a billiards tournament from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.! The tournament is free to enter. Sign-ups will start at the Connection front desk at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

DIY Activism

The Dennis Small Cultural Center and the Center for Student Involvement will be hosting an event to paint and get access to voting resources! Meet in the UMC Room 457 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Video Game Tournament

The Connection at the UMC and CU Gaming will be hosting a video game tournament at 5 p.m.! It’s free to enter and sign-ups start at 4 p.m. at the Connection front desk.

Pico de Gallo Cooking Lesson

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting a lesson on basic cooking techniques, and this week, they’ll be making pico de gallo with the help of a Boulder chef. All materials will be provided, and closed-toe shoes are required. The lesson will happen at the Village Center Dining Hall’s Demonstration kitchen. Sign up for the event here.

Indigenous Youth and Human Rights: an Indigenous Peoples Day Event

The Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies will be hosting an event dedicated to education on the importance of the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, accompanied by free merchandise and a meal prepared by Native-sourced recipes and ingredients. The leader of the Pawnee nation, Walter Echo-Hawk, will be speaking virtually about the Declaration. The event will take place in the Wolf Law Center, room 206 at 6 p.m. Register for the event here.

October Community Gathering

The C4C will be hosting an autumn-themed community gathering, where attendees will decorate cookies, play games and listen to music. The gathering will be open to all CU students and faculty. The event will be in the Abrams Lounge at 6 p.m.

ShakesFear: An Autumn’s Tale

CU Presents is performing a new interpretation of many of William Shakespeare’s iconic tales in an immersive, spooky experience. The show is at the Mary Rippon outdoor theater. Buy tickets here.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 14

CU In the Community: Milk and Honey Farm

The Volunteer Resource Center is hosting a volunteering opportunity for students to learn from CU’s Milk and Honey farm, an operating educational garden. Volunteers will have the chance to dig, weed, plant, and harvest from the garden, and on breaks, can spend time with the goats and chickens on the property. Meet at the UMC South Terrace at noon. Sign up here.

Take Care Street Fair

Join Health and Wellness Services for all kinds of wellness-focused activities including physical therapy, obstacle courses, succulents, and slime-making. The event is free for all students with a BuffOne card. It will take place outside the Visual Arts Complex from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Silent Disco

As a part of Buffs After Dark, Health Promotion will be hosting a Silent Disco at the Connection at the UMC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Sunday, Oct. 16

Contact CU Independent Arts and Entertainment Editor Lauren Hill at lauren.hill-2@colorado.edu.