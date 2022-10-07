CUPD and BPD to increase patrols on the Hill, university evaluating alerts system

Boulder Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting on University Hill that occurred on the morning of Oct. 2. Police are still searching for additional suspects.

According to a statement, signed by Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and University of Colorado Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst on Oct. 7, Boulder police are working with CUPD to increase police patrols in the University Hill neighborhood.

The press release also said that both departments are working to provide clarity on the alert systems for emergency events and increase communication on off-campus events.

“We continue to evaluate our response and communication regarding incidents that occur near campus,” said CUPD Spokesperson Christine Mahoney in a written statement to the CU Independent.

In the release, officials said the university would expand outreach to better inform community members of how their revised alert and advisory system works.

The university has received continued backlash from students and community members throughout the week, as many said officials failed to properly inform them of the shooting that took place on University Hill on Oct. 2.

The press release said that community members could sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System for the city of Boulder and follow any of BPD’s social media platforms for safety alerts for off-campus areas.

“We hear your concerns,” the press release said. “The safety of our community will always be our top priority, and that includes informing residents when a threat to life and safety is present.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.