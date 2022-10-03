Things to do at CU – Week of Oct. 2

It’s October, and with the leaves and seasons changing, there’s also a host of new events happening on campus this week.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Student Recital: October Undergraduate, Master’s and Doctoral musician recitals

The students in the College of Music will be performing their degree-qualifying recitals in the Imig Music building. The recitals will proceed through Oct. 31 and are free of charge and available to all CU students and the public. The full schedule can be found here.

Stars & Planets

From 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., the Fiske Planetarium and Science Center will be hosting a viewing of the night sky. This event will proceed through Nov. 6 and each viewing will capture a different view scope of the universe.

Monday, Oct. 3

Kathak Dance Club

Join the Kathak Dance Club, no experience is needed. The club will be meeting every Monday 5-6 p.m. in the University Memorial Center (UMC) till Dec. 31.

IBS Speaker Series: Colleen Scanlan Lyons

The Institute of Behavioral Science will be hosting Colleen Scanlan Lyons, from 12- 1 p.m. , as she shares an approach for writing, framing and conservation of Tropical Forests. This event will also be available over zoom at this link, email ibs-contact@colorado.edu for a password.

Active Harmer Response Class

No registration is needed. Just show up and learn what to do if in a harmer situation, hosted by the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) in the University Memorial Center (UMC) from 1 – 3 p.m.

I Love Mondays: Breakfast burritos

The Center for Student Involvement will be hosting I Love Mondays weekly in the University Memorial Center (UMC). Each Monday from 2 – 3 p.m. students will have the opportunity to learn more about the different departments and organizations that are available to students at CU.

Ping Pong Tournaments

Want to show off your ping pong skills? Come by The Connection’s front desk at 6 p.m. and sign up to test your skills in the ping pong tournament, top finishers will receive prizes.

Thursday, Oct. 6

In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘The Trouble with My Name”

CU Boulder Old Main will be hosting a one-man show with Javier Avila at 5:30 p.m. The show will provide an interesting approach on cultures and identity, specifically American Latinx. Get your tickets here.

Sunday, Oct. 9

MAD GOD Screening with Alex Cox

At 2 p.m. Muenzinger Auditorium will be screening a stop-motion nightmare film from Phil Tippett, aka MAD GOD, that is 30 years in the making.

Meet the Spirits 2022

From 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., the Columbia Cemetery will be hosting a family-friendly event. Volunteers from Historic Boulder and local staff will be in historical dress as they retell the stories of the residents of the cemetery. Here is the link to purchase tickets and find further information.

For further information on events, check out the CU Campus Events Calendar.

Contact CU Independent Assistant Arts and Editor Lauren Schaffler at lauren.schaffler@colorado.edu.