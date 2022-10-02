One suspect injured after officer-involved shooting on University Hill, others at large

Around 1:27 a.m. on Oct. 2, two Boulder Police officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to a press release published by Boulder Police, they encountered three people actively firing weapons. One of the police officers fired his gun at the suspects, and an adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Boulder Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said police are still investigating if the injured suspect was shot by the responding officer, who has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

An article published in CU Boulder Today said the suspect was shot by police. Boulder Police have yet to confirm this information publicly.

The two officers were responding to a separate disturbance call just a few blocks away when they heard the shots-fired report. Both are uninjured.

“We are very lucky there wasn’t a large crowd out,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in a press conference held Sunday morning.

Police believe the suspects used at least three types of guns, as they’ve recovered shell casings from several different firearms.

Herold said police do not have descriptions of the other two wanted suspects as they are still reviewing body camera footage.

That footage will be made available “as soon as practical,” according to Herold.

Police say a felony menacing call that police alerted the public to around the same time of the shooting is unrelated.

Several road closures near the site of the shooting will be in place for much of the day. Those roads were reopened close to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Video from the incident, which circulated on GroupMe and other social media channels, showed several people yelling at each other and brandishing firearms as onlookers took cover behind cars before the shooting started.

The university published a “CU Advisory” four hours after the shooting. The university did not send an emergency alert to campus community members, which drew criticism from students on social media.

University officials defended those choices in the CU Boulder Today post, and said campus would be taking additional steps to protect community members in the coming days.

“The University of Colorado Police Department will have extra patrols with higher visibility on campus and will support BPD in its investigation,” the article read.

Boulder Police are asking any community members with information to contact police detectives at 303-441-4328 and reference case 22-09880.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.